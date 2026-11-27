The global maritime shipping network is hitting a hard wall of operational constraint. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the system faces a projected period of zero growth in ocean freight volume for 2026. This stagnation is not a result of weak demand, but a physical limit imposed by simultaneous disruptions at critical infrastructure chokepoints that constrain available service capacity.
The shift from moderate expansion to flatline volumes is stark in the data presented by P. M. Moreno, Acting Secretary-General of UNCTAD. In 2025, ocean trade volumes settled at 12.3 billion tons, reflecting a 1.9 percent increase. However, the forecast for 2026 indicates that this growth has effectively ceased. The report attributes this halt to critical failures in key transit routes, which have stripped the network of usable capacity. The outlook suggests a recovery phase only in 2027, with potential volume growth reaching 3.2 percent, implying that the current bottleneck is a temporary but severe structural jam in the system.
The constraint is located in specific geographic nodes where the physical space for transit is limited. UNCTAD analysts identify four strategic chokepoints currently under maximum pressure. The simultaneous destabilization of these zones creates a cumulative drag on global logistics:
When the shortest, most efficient routes are blocked, the economics of transport change immediately. The shift from direct lines to longer, detour routes transforms the operational profile of every vessel in the affected network. This physical extension of distance has direct financial and technical consequences:
The UNCTAD forecast highlights a direct collision between geopolitical risk and the physical limits of maritime infrastructure. The Strait of Hormuz, in particular, acts as the primary pressure point, where energy route instability translates into measurable economic friction across the global trading system.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Vladimir Putin says access to the most advanced artificial intelligence no longer guarantees technological dominance, calling on Russia to develop sovereign AI models, protect its data and ensure human oversight of autonomous systems.