Russian Government: New assembly shop for Tu-214 approved despite repeated project revisions

By the end of 2026, Russian civil aviation production has reached a distinct bifurcation in industrial maturity. While the Irkutsk Aviation Plant (IAZ) is stabilizing its output of the MS-21-310, the Kazan Aviation Plant (KAZ) continues to grapple with the fundamental limitations of its legacy Tu-214 infrastructure. The divergence is not merely quantitative but structural: one factory operates a modern digital assembly line, while the other relies on manual, low-volume fabrication that competes directly with heavy defense orders.

The bottleneck in Kazzan is physical capacity and design legacy. In November 2026, the state expert agency approved the third revised project for a new assembly shop at the KAZ named after S. P. Gorbunov. This shop is dedicated to the final assembly of the Tu-214. The repeated need for project corrections underscores the difficulty of scaling production for an aircraft whose airframe was designed in the 1980s and still requires the digitization of paper blueprints. Currently, the plant produces only one to two Tu-214s annually. This low throughput is not accidental; the plant's primary resources are consumed by the state defense order, specifically the construction of Tu-160M heavy bombers and the modernization of strategic aviation fleets. The civil program effectively shares workshop floor space and skilled labor with military production, creating a structural constraint on output.

Technical foundations determine production rhythm

The disparity in output between the two programs stems from their underlying manufacturing technologies. The MS-21-310 is built using a composite wing created via vacuum infusion and automated, track-less fuselage joining using laser trackers. This allows for a standardized, repeatable assembly process. In contrast, the Tu-214 utilizes traditional all-metal construction with manual riveting on fixed jigs. The MS-21's design supports a two-pilot cockpit with high automation, whereas the Tu-214 requires a three-person crew and more complex manual control systems. These design differences dictate the production floor: the MS-21 can move through the line in a rhythmic flow, while the Tu-214 requires a prolonged, non-linear build cycle of approximately two years per airframe.

Parameter Tu-214 (Kazan) MS-21-310 (Irkutsk) Assembly Technology Manual jig riveting, all-metal airframe Automated track-less joining, composite wing Design Base Digitization of 1980s paper drawings Native digital 3D model Crew Configuration 3-person (complex manual controls) 2-person (high automation) Production Rhythm ~2 years per aircraft 1 aircraft every 40 days

At the Irkutsk facility, the production system has reached a functional state where inventory can be managed as a continuous flow. By November 2026, the factory holds a significant pipeline: the first domestic-content serial airframe (MS.0014) is undergoing cabin completion, while the second and third serial aircraft have already been delivered to the flight test station. Approximately 15 additional airframes are at various stages of completion in the workshops. Once certification is finalized in 2027, the plant intends to sustain a production rate of 36 aircraft per year. This capacity is specifically calculated to meet the delivery schedules required by the Sberbank-backed leasing structures supporting Aeroflot's fleet renewal.

In Kazzan, the path to higher volume remains theoretical. The approved project envisions a flow-line assembly with nine distinct stations, each with a cycle time of 12 working days, which would theoretically allow for up to 20 aircraft per year. However, implementing this physical change will take several years. Commercial interest in the Tu-214 remains limited by the current three-person cockpit requirement. Airlines such as S7 are waiting for a hypothetical Tu-214M variant featuring a two-pilot cockpit, which is not expected before 2030. Until that modification arrives, the KAZ will likely remain a niche producer, supplying specialized operators like the Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) and corporate clients, while the bulk of the domestic fleet update proceeds through the MS-21 line.

Note: Production rhythm (takt) refers to the interval between completed units leaving the line. A 12-day takt does not mean an aircraft takes 12 days to build; it means that if the line is fully loaded, a new unit is released every two weeks.