Nature Group fleet of 27 tankers integrates into HEC network across six European countries

Hellenic Environmental Center (HEC) has acquired a controlling stake in the Dutch firm Nature Group, a move that consolidates two distinct waste management operations into a single European port network. Under this new structure, HEC assumes command of a combined fleet of 60 specialized tankers dedicated to the collection of hazardous marine waste, while former owner Burando Atlantic Group shifts to a minority position and strategic partner role.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by I13Robin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Tanker

The acquisition is not merely a corporate consolidation; it is an infrastructure integration that bridges the Mediterranean and Northern European port systems. The resulting operational network spans six European countries, linking key logistical hubs including Piraeus, Malta, Gibraltar, Hamburg, Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and Antwerp. This geographic reach allows for a unified approach to the physical movement of ship-generated waste across the continent's major maritime chokepoints.

Operational Scope and Technical Constraints

The core of this operation is governed by the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL), which mandates strict protocols for the handling of liquid and solid waste generated by vessels. The physical process is linear but mechanically complex: waste is extracted from ship systems, transferred to specialized tankers or road tankers, and transported to fixed processing facilities for treatment or disposal.

Nature Group brings specific industrial capacity to this ecosystem, contributing a fleet of 27 tankers and processing plants located in Belgian and Dutch ports. This infrastructure supports a full-cycle service model, encompassing the initial suction of waste from vessel holds through to its final treatment. By integrating these assets, HEC eliminates the fragmentation between regional operators and creates a continuous logistical chain for waste removal and processing.

Transition to Energy Recovery

Looking beyond standard sanitation, the acquisition facilitates a shift in the value chain. HEC is leveraging the processed waste streams to produce green fuel, effectively converting what was previously a disposal burden into an energy input for industrial and maritime sectors.

Dimitris Melissanis, founder and chairman of HEC, describes this expansion as the creation of an integrated ecosystem that merges industrial waste management with environmental fuel production. This strategic pivot repositions the company from a service provider in the waste sector to an energy recycler, where the primary output is no longer just clean water and safe disposal, but usable hydrocarbon resources derived from the marine waste stream.