Russia Targets 8.4% GDP Share for Arctic Zone by 2035

Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved a new strategic framework for the development of the Arctic Zone and the safeguarding of national security in the region. The document identifies the development of the Northern Sea Route as the central economic vector, linking it directly to the execution of industrial projects and the formation of the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Logistical bottlenecks. A port with containers

The strategy outlines specific material investments to support anticipated growth in freight volumes. Key measures include the expansion of the icebreaker fleet, the construction of new vessels with Arctic-class capabilities, the modernization of port infrastructure, and the establishment of transport and logistics hubs. These steps are designed to improve the transport connectivity of the region's territories and adapt the local economy to specific climatic conditions.

Beyond infrastructure, the document sets rigid socioeconomic targets for 2035. The Arctic Zone's contribution to the combined gross regional product of Russian regions is targeted to rise to 8.4%. Simultaneously, the region's share of fixed capital investments is projected to reach 12.6%.

In terms of labor markets and demographic indicators, the strategy envisions the creation of approximately 200,000 new jobs. The average monthly wage in the region, excluding small business employment, is set to reach 373,000 rubles, while the life expectancy of the local population is expected to increase to 79.1 years.

Additional priorities within the framework include strengthening technological capabilities, ensuring the rational use of natural resources, and upgrading the region's industrial base.