GWM H10 export debut prioritizes six-seat layout over five-seater models

Great Wall Motor (GWM) has scheduled the export debut of its flagship H10 crossover for the third quarter of 2027, with Australia serving as the primary entry point. According to Andrew Gao, Managing Director of GWM Australia, the company is prioritizing the high-capacity three-row configuration (2+2+2) for international markets, bypassing the five- and six-seat variants available in China. This logistics strategy targets right-hand drive markets, including the UK, South Africa, and Thailand.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by JustAnotherCarDesigner, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Haval H10

Production Architecture and Power Train

The H10 is built on GWM's modular "One" architecture. Departing from traditional body-on-frame construction, the vehicle utilizes a unibody chassis integrated with a 220 mm ground clearance and an electronic rear differential lock to maintain off-road utility. The core of the production system is the Hi4 hybrid powertrain, pairing a 1.5-liter internal combustion engine with two electric motors.

The technical output of this system is rated at approximately 598 hp (440 kW), enabling a 0-100 km/h acceleration of 4.9 seconds. GWM claims a total driving range of 1,404 km, with a specific fuel consumption rate of 0.87 liters per 100 km when the battery is charged. Charging infrastructure constraints are addressed via a fast-charge system capable of moving the battery from 30% to 80% capacity in 15 minutes.

Physical Specifications and Market Positioning

The three-row export model measures 5,299 mm in length with a 3,000 mm wheelbase. The interior assembly includes a 15.6-inch central display, a 17.3-inch ceiling-mounted screen for rear passengers, and a 21-speaker audio system. The driver's seat is configured with 12-way adjustment and a 10-point massage system.

In the Chinese domestic market, the unit price ranges from 209,800 to 231,800 yuan. However, this cost represents the base factory price before the addition of international logistics, customs duties, and regional taxes required for delivery to markets like Australia or Russia.

The Russian Pipeline

While official registrations in Russia have not yet been recorded according to Autostat Info, the physical presence of the H10 has been noted on Moscow roads via transport carriers. This suggests the vehicle is currently in the pre-delivery stage, likely undergoing internal testing or certification processes to determine if the model will be integrated into the brand's premium lineup to fill gaps left by departing Western manufacturers.