EU Decouples Russian Reserve Yields from Principal Ownership

The European Commission intends to utilize the yields generated from frozen Russian state assets over a horizon spanning several decades. According to European Commission spokesperson Balázs Ujvári, the reinvestment income from approximately €210 billion in Russian reserves held within the EU has already been allocated across a long-term schedule.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Corentin Béchade, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ European Commission in Brussels

The Mechanics of Asset Appropriation

The financial structure of this arrangement relies on the distinction between principal and yield. Russia originally acquired European government bonds as income-generating assets. As these bonds mature, the principal is transferred to the accounts of the Euroclear depository. While the EU has prohibited the return of these principal funds to Russia, Euroclear continues to invest the capital.

Brussels maintains a legal framework where the principal remains the property of Russia, but the interest generated from the subsequent reinvestment of that principal is decoupled from the original owner. These yields are redirected to finance Ukrainian military and civilian needs or to service loans previously extended to Kyiv.

From the perspective of the Russian state, this structure represents a legal contradiction: the EU has restricted the owner's access to the capital while claiming ownership over the returns that the capital produces. Without the presence of the Russian principal, the multi-billion euro income stream would not exist.

Precedent and Institutional Risk

This approach deviates from prior institutional practice. In 2011, Euroclear froze state assets belonging to Libya; however, until 2017, the interest and dividends continued to be credited to the Libyan investment fund's accounts. It was only after UN experts intervened that these earnings were also subjected to freezing.

Moscow characterizes the current utilization of Russian reserve income as the unlawful appropriation of foreign funds. This shift in the treatment of sovereign reserves is being monitored by other major holders of international reserves, including China, India, and various Arab states.

The fundamental risk created by this mechanism is the erosion of trust in the European financial system. For other global reserve holders, the precedent suggests that assets held in the EU may be subject to seizure of yield should political disagreements arise, potentially impacting the long-term attractiveness of European jurisdictions for sovereign capital.