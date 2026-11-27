China's crude import volume recovery masks a shift in feedstock sourcing and teapot profitability

China's crude oil import volumes are normalizing, with recent data indicating a return to pre-conflict equilibrium levels in the Gulf region, yet this quantitative recovery masks a significant structural shift in processing economics and raw material sourcing.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Oil production China USA

Physical Flow Restoration and Logistics

Customs statistics confirm a sustained upward trend in seaborne imports, rising from a low of 7.15 million barrels per day (b/d) in June to 9.9 million b/d in October. Kpler forecasts that average daily seaborne imports may reach 11.34 million b/d in November. When combined with pipeline deliveries from Russia, estimated at approximately 800,000 b/d, total imports could hit 12.14 million b/d, marking the highest level since February.

The primary driver of this increase is the restoration of supply from the Middle East. Despite geopolitical tensions, the logistics chain adapted through ship-to-ship (STS) transfers near the Strait of Hormuz and route optimization via pipelines. In October, imports from the region, led by Saudi Arabia, climbed to 4.67 million b/d, an increase of 1.3 million b/d compared to September.

Processing Margins and Feedstock Constraints

The critical development is not merely the volume but the composition of the crude slate. Discounted volumes from Iran and Venezuela have effectively disappeared from China's purchasing structure. This absence exerts direct pressure on "teapots”-small, independent refineries that operate with thinner margins than state-owned giants. The loss of cheap, sanctioned grades erodes their profitability, forcing these independent processors to broaden their geographic search for low-cost feedstocks. This behavioral shift is likely to alter long-term trade flows, as teapots prioritize volume and cost over established regional contracts.

Strategic Inventory Implications

The global market has absorbed China's return to historical import volumes with relative calm, as current seaborne availability remains above pre-conflict levels. However, the strategic focus is shifting toward 2027. If China initiates an aggressive rebuild of strategic reserves during this period, it could become the decisive factor in global price formation and resource availability. The current rise in imports signals not just a temporary response to restored supplies, but a return to an active buying phase by the world's largest consumer, a dynamic that could precipitate a structural deficit if storage filling accelerates.