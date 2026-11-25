Russian Crude Flows to Asia: Physical Scarcity Over Strategic Preference

Maritime shipping data confirms a structural shift in global oil logistics: Russian crude shipments to China and India have expanded by 530,000 barrels per day (bpd), averaging 3.4 million bpd over the past ten months. This physical flow increase is not merely a price adjustment but a rebalancing of deliverable supply away from the Middle East, driven by geopolitical disruption and the specific reliability of Russian export infrastructure.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Oil transportation

The resource base and extraction capacity remain the primary enablers of this shift. While nominal reserves are static, the decisive constraint in the current market is the availability of refined and unrefined supply that can be physically delivered without excessive risk premiums. For Beijing, the integration of Russian crude into its energy security strategy has resulted in a 17% increase in imports to 2.34 million bpd, valued at $59.6 billion. Currently, one in every four tons of crude imported by China is of Russian origin, with the ESPO blend serving as a key component. This demand is sustained by the elimination of alternative supply routes; specifically, the blockade of Iranian exports by the U. S. created a physical deficit that Russian cargoes absorbed. Consequently, spot premiums on Russian crude spiked to nearly $30 per barrel above Brent in peak periods, reflecting a tangible physical scarcity in that specific market segment rather than a broad global inventory shortfall.

Indian Procurement Dynamics and Regulatory Flexibility

India's physical import patterns have shown even sharper volatility. In October, Russian crude purchases reached 1.99 million bpd, a year-on-year increase of 250,000 bpd. Over the ten-month period, Russian crude accounted for 38% of India's total oil imports. This volume was maintained despite sanctions pressure on major exporters Rosneft and Lukoil. The critical factor enabling these flows was the regulatory environment surrounding the Strait of Hormuz. The escalation of conflict in this chokepoint threatened to cut off Gulf supply, forcing international regulators to adapt. The U. S. Treasury's issuance of licenses in March allowed New Delhi to maintain refinery operations by substituting Gulf crude with Russian supply, avoiding a physical energy crisis that would have resulted from the loss of Middle Eastern barrels.

Physical Cost Structures and Competitiveness

Despite the volume growth, the economics of deliverable supply remain under pressure from logistics and grade competition. The physical cost of moving Russian crude to Asia is influenced by three distinct factors. First, the tangible scarcity of tanker capacity and elevated insurance premiums due to infrastructure threats have raised freight costs. Second, the competitive price structure of specific grades matters: in October, Russian Urals traded at a higher price than Iraqi Basra crude, prompting some Indian refiners to temporarily shift back to Gulf sources. Third, the balance is dynamic; in November, total Middle Eastern imports into India surpassed Russian volumes for the first time since spring. However, the return of discounts on Urals suggests that the physical cost parity between Russian and Gulf grades is the primary determinant of flow direction, not long-term strategic preference alone.

Russia has solidified its position as the world's third-largest oil exporter, trailing only the U. S. and Saudi Arabia. Government projections indicate that by 2026, crude exports could rise by 6% to 244.7 million tons (approximately 4.9 million bpd). The "Asian duet” of China and India is projected to absorb up to 80% of Russia's seaborne crude flows. For these economies, this represents a hedge against the volatility of Middle Eastern supply, anchoring their physical energy security to a reliable source of deliverable barrels, contingent on the maintenance of logistical and regulatory pathways.