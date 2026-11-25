Middle East Gas Share Falls to 14% as Strait of Hormuz Closure Drives Global Supply Contraction

Global natural gas production contracted by 2.6% through the first three quarters of 2026, totaling 3,037 billion cubic meters (bcm). According to the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), the decline accelerated in September, with output falling 2.8% year-over-year to 330 bcm.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Earth Science and Remote Sensing Unit, NASA Johnson Space Center, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Strait of Hormuz

The sharpest reduction in physical supply originated in the Middle East, where the region's share of global production dropped from 18% in September 2025 to 14% by September 2026. This physical drawdown began in March when Qatar was forced to halt liquefaction capacity and reduce raw feedstock extraction due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz during the U. S.-Iran conflict. This disruption created a firm supply constraint that rippled through global trade channels, reducing the total exportable volume available to downstream markets.

Against this backdrop of global contraction, North America solidified its position as the leading producer. Regional output from January to September increased by 4% to 1,032 bcm, raising North America's share of global production from 31% to 34%. The primary driver was increased extraction in the United States, with production in the region growing 3.2% to 114 bcm in September.

European production over the first nine months of 2026 reached 136.5 bcm. This figure exceeds the totals recorded for 2023 and 2025 and is comparable to the 2024 level. The region has seen production growth for four consecutive months, driven primarily by activity in Norway. In September, European output rose 1.8% to 13.5 bcm.

The remaining global production landscape is distributed as follows:

Eurasia ranks second globally in production volumes, holding a 19% share.

The Asia-Pacific region accounts for 17% of world output, with cumulative production of 530 bcm over the nine-month period, a 0.8% increase year-over-year.

China, the largest producer in the Asia-Pacific region, increased its September extraction by 0.8% to 21 bcm. Cumulative production for the nine months reached 196.8 bcm, representing a 1% rise.

The disruption in Middle Eastern supply flows has had a direct, measurable impact on global export logistics. Since April, world LNG exports have fallen by approximately 20%. When pipeline deliveries are included in the total export volume, the overall decline in international gas trade has reached 10%.