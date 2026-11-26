Mercedes and Porsche strikes stall 90,000 workers over deferred wage conditions

Approximately 90,000 workers across 45 industrial sites in Baden-Württemberg have walked off the job, paralyzing the production lines of Germany's most prominent automotive giants, Porsche and Mercedes-Benz. The scale of the disruption is concentrated in the state's industrial core, where the stoppage affects not only final vehicle assembly but the critical supply of electrical drives and axles necessary for the transition to electric mobility.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by TanGeiChung, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Mercedes and BMW

The Distribution of the Stoppage

The impact varies significantly by plant and product line, revealing where the labor vacuum is most acute. At the primary Porsche plant in Stuttgart, 7,500 employees halted the assembly of the 911 and Taycan models. The disruption at Mercedes-Benz is more systemic: 33,000 workers stopped production of S-Class sedans in Sindelfingen, while 7,000 workers in Rastatt froze the output of CLA electric sedans. Further complicating the chain, 14,500 employees in Untertürkheim, Hedelfingen, and Mettingen ceased production of essential components, creating a bottleneck for new models across the brand.

The labor action extends beyond luxury passenger cars into heavy industry. In Mannheim, 8,000 workers from Daimler Truck and Daimler Buses joined the strike, supported by another 3,500 employees at the bus plant in Neu-Ulm.

Nominal Gains vs. Real Purchasing Power

The conflict centers on a stark divide between the IG Metall union's demands for immediate income stability and the employers' association, Südwestmetall, prioritizing corporate profitability. The union is pushing for a 5% wage increase within a year, including similar raises for apprentices. In contrast, the employers' offer is not a current raise, but a nominal 1.3% increase deferred until July 2028, supplemented by a one-time payment of 700 euros in July 2027.

The employers' proposal includes a critical caveat: payments could be canceled for companies with a profitability rate below 2.3%. This creates a condition where the actual realization of a pay increase depends on the company's balance sheet rather than the worker's contract.

Structural Tension and Job Security

These strikes follow similar unrest in Bavaria affecting BMW and Audi, suggesting a systemic friction across the German auto sector. While Porsche has announced plans to invest 2.1 billion euros in modernization by 2035, this capital expenditure is paired with a plan to eliminate 5,000 jobs. Although the company intends to manage these cuts through retirement and voluntary buyouts, the prospect of a shrinking workforce adds a layer of insecurity to the wage dispute.

With a fourth round of negotiations scheduled for November 25 in Mannheim, the outcome will determine whether these workers secure a correction for their purchasing power or if the industry enters a prolonged period of industrial instability.