Global Phosphorus Market: Supply Chain Disruptions and Margin Compression in 2026

The global phosphorus fertilizer market is facing a squeeze on margins in 2026, driven by record-high prices for both finished goods and raw materials, according to Yegor Kozlov, a senior consultant at Implenta. Speaking at the "Phosphorus and Its Limits 2026” conference, Kozlov highlighted how rising input costs are eroding the profitability of producers despite higher selling prices.

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World consumption of phosphorus fertilizers has recovered from the dip seen in 2022-2023, reaching 75 million metric tons in 2025. South and East Asia remain the dominant consumers, but production capacity is increasingly shifting toward Asia and Africa. In Africa, led by Morocco, production is expanding at an annual rate of 6%.

Price dynamics and supply disruptions

A major structural factor distorting the market has been China's export quotas, introduced in 2021 to stabilize domestic prices. This policy caused Chinese exports to fall by 44% in 2022, and by 2026, Chinese shipments of phosphorus fertilizers to the world market have effectively ceased. This withdrawal has tightened global supply, forcing buyers to look for alternative sources at premium prices.

Compounding the supply tightness is conflict in the Middle East, which has disrupted up to half of the world's export volume for specific types of fertilizer and raw materials. This bottleneck has triggered sharp spikes in costs across the production chain. The financial impact is visible in specific commodity benchmarks:

The average price for diammonium phosphate (DAP) on a Free on Board (FOB) basis from the United States rose by 17% in 2026, reaching levels above the $755 per metric ton average seen in 2025.

The price of granular sulfur, a key input, on an FOB basis from the Middle East surged by 176% compared to the 2025 average.

Nikita Volkov, a financial analyst, notes that while finished product prices are rising, this gain is being completely offset by the multiple-fold increase in component costs. For manufacturers, this translates into a direct reduction in operating profit, as the margin between raw material acquisition and final product sales narrows significantly.

Russian exports and the 2030 outlook

Russia's phosphorus sector continues to grow production at an average annual rate of approximately 1.5%. In 2025, total fertilizer exports from Russia amounted to 45 million metric tons, with monoammonium phosphate (MAP) and DAP accounting for 8% of this volume. The primary export destinations are Latin America and South Asia.

However, access to the European market has effectively closed. Russia's share of the EU's phosphorus fertilizer imports, which stood at 20-27% in early 2025, has dropped to near zero by late 2026. This collapse in trade is attributed to the imposition of anti-Russian tariffs and sanctions regimes.

Looking ahead to 2030, global production capacity for phosphorus fertilizers is forecast to expand from 53 million to 62 million metric tons. The bulk of this growth will come from Africa, adding 5.7 million tons, and West Asia, adding 2.1 million tons. Consumption is expected to grow moderately, driven primarily by demand in Latin America (+1.1 million tons) and Africa (+0.5 million tons). This expansion of capacity in the Global South will intensify global competition for market share as producers outside the traditional Western and Chinese hubs scale up output.