Equinor's 18-Year Contract Converts Germany's Spot Volatility into Structural Industrial Certainty

Equinor has secured a long-term natural gas supply agreement with VNG, a German importer based in Saxony, establishing a physical link that will sustain industrial demand in eastern Germany through the middle of the century. The 18-year contract, signed in Oslo, positions Norway as a critical pillar of Germany's energy security by replacing lost pipeline volumes with dependable, long-dated firm supply.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Александр Васильев is licensed under Все права защищены Industrial pipelines and oil and gas complex against the background of green hills

Under the terms of the deal, deliveries are scheduled to begin on January 1, 2027, and continue until the end of 2044. Equinor will supply up to 1.4 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually to VNG. This arrangement is the longest-term agreement in the companies' recent history, second only to a historic 1986 contract between Equinor and a consortium of West German firms. For the grid and industrial consumers, this represents a structural shift from short-term spot exposure to a stable, contracted foundation for fuel supply.

Systemic Capacity and Market Position

This VNG agreement is part of a broader strategy to reinforce Germany's energy infrastructure reliability. It follows a similar move in August when Equinor signed a 15-year contract with Dusseldorf-based Uniper, running from 2027 to 2041. That earlier deal commits Equinor to supply up to 2.9 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

Combined, these two new long-term contracts add more than 4 billion cubic meters of annual gas capacity to Germany's intake from Norway. This incremental firm capacity is essential for balancing the system as legacy pipeline sources have exited the market. By locking in volumes that far ahead, Equinor is effectively underwriting the reliability of German industrial operations, providing a hedge against the volatility that has characterized European gas hubs in recent years. While final consumer prices remain dependent on multiple market factors, the presence of such stable, long-dated supply reduces the risk of structural deficits and supports more predictable grid balancing and fuel dispatch.