Gold's 37% Correction From Peak Driven by Bond Yield Competition and Dollar Strength

Gold prices on the Comex exchange are trading around $3,600 per troy ounce, a level that represents a 37% decline from the annual peak of $5,600. Alexander Potavin, an analyst at Finam, told LS that while the metal may eventually return to historic highs, such a recovery is not expected within the next year. The current price action reflects a structural correction driven by shifts in interest rate expectations and currency dynamics rather than a collapse in fundamental demand.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Fall in gold and silver prices

The Mechanics of the Correction

The primary driver behind the recent sell-off is the market's re-evaluation of Federal Reserve policy. Persistent high inflation in the United States and Europe has anchored market expectations for higher-for-longer interest rates. In this environment, U. S. government bonds have become a more competitive asset class than gold. Unlike the precious metal, bonds offer a coupon yield, providing a tangible return on capital that offsets the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets. This shift in relative value has made debt instruments a more attractive refuge for capital seeking income.

A secondary structural factor is the appreciation of the U. S. dollar, which has recently touched 18-month highs. Because gold is priced in dollars globally, a stronger dollar increases the effective cost of the metal for holders of other currencies. This exchange rate mechanic suppresses international demand, creating additional downward pressure on prices regardless of the asset's intrinsic value.

Liquidity needs have also contributed to the selling pressure. Potavin noted that the decline in technology stocks on Wall Street may have forced investors to liquidate other highly liquid assets, including gold, to cover margin calls or reduce leverage in their equity positions. In this scenario, gold's traditional role as a defensive asset temporarily yields to the immediate need for cash flow, demonstrating that portfolio rebalancing can override long-term hedging strategies during periods of market stress.

Price Dynamics and Outlook

The data illustrates the scale of the recent adjustment:

On the morning of November 20, gold hit a low of $3,520 per ounce, its lowest point since September 2025.

Since the beginning of November, the metal has lost approximately 8.5% of its value.

The year-to-date decline stands at roughly 18%.

Potavin characterizes the current situation as a correction following the sharp rally observed at the end of last year and early this year. In the short term, he identifies $3,440 per ounce as a critical technical level. At this price point, selling pressure may exhaust itself, potentially allowing for a trend reversal. However, the medium-term outlook for 2027 remains conditional on the final resting point of the current decline.

While fundamental demand from central banks remains robust, a sustained price recovery depends on macroeconomic conditions shifting. Specifically, prices are likely to stabilize and rise only after inflation settles and both the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank implement a sustained easing of monetary policy. Until interest rates decline sufficiently to make the opportunity cost of holding gold lower, the competitive advantage of yielding assets like government bonds will likely remain a headwind for the metal's valuation.