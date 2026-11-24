Russia Adds 250 Deposits: Multi-Metal Ore and Gas Reserves Expand Without Immediate Supply

The Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has reported that 250 new mineral deposits were identified in the first half of 2026, adding significantly to the country's resource base. Of these, 239 are solid mineral deposits, while 11 are hydrocarbon fields. This expansion of the raw material pool includes critical inputs for modern industry, such as nickel, copper, and rare earth metals, though these reserves do not yet translate into immediate market supply.

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The most substantial addition to the solid mineral inventory is the "Dalneye" deposit in the Krasnoyarsk Krai region. Estimates indicate the site holds approximately 170,000 tonnes of nickel and 250,000 tonnes of copper. The deposit also contains over 8,000 tonnes of cobalt, 242 tonnes of platinum-group metals, 9.5 tonnes of gold, and 67 tonnes of silver. The multi-metallic character of the ore stream is economically significant because it allows for the extraction of several high-demand industrial inputs from a single operational site, reducing the marginal cost per unit of output for battery-grade nickel and cobalt as well as precious metals for catalytic applications.

Other regional additions to the balance include the Morozov gold deposit in the Zabaykalsky Krai, with an estimated 37 tonnes of gold, and the "Gora Yuzhnaya" site in the Murmansk Oblast. The latter provides 20.5 million tonnes of iron ore, alongside zirconium, a material critical for chemical and nuclear industries.

In the hydrocarbon sector, the primary addition is the Nikolai Grigoriev gas-condensate field in the Yamal Peninsula. Reserves are assessed at 50.2 billion cubic meters of gas. For comparison, this is nearly ten times the volume of the Pughachevskoye field in Orenburg Oblast, which holds 5.4 billion cubic meters. While these figures expand the theoretical supply base, they remain distinct from deliverable capacity, which depends on the construction of extraction infrastructure, processing facilities, and transport logistics in remote Arctic conditions.

The Ministry anticipates that final figures for 2026 will increase following the annual inventory audit in December. Ongoing exploration is guided by the federal project "Geology: Revival of the Legend." Current operations focus on 37 sites in Siberia and the Russian Far East targeting gold, diamonds, uranium, and tungsten, while hydrocarbon exploration continues at 10 sites, with five additional prospects slated for 2028. The strategic objective is not merely to expand the geological resource base but to ensure that these reserves can be converted into economically viable supply through the development of necessary processing and logistics infrastructure.