Refinery Repairs Shift Russian Fuel Priority to Domestic Market, Threatening Central Asia Diesel Imports

Unplanned maintenance at Russian refineries threatens to disrupt fuel exports to Central Asia, with the most acute risk falling on winter-grade diesel supplies critical to the region's energy security. According to data from Argus cited by Kommersant, supply chains for neighboring states are particularly vulnerable because domestic refining capacity in Russia is currently limited, forcing the government to prioritize the internal market over export obligations.

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Vulnerability of Central Asian Markets

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan face the highest exposure, as Russian fuel accounts for approximately 91% of their total import volume. Unlike Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, which maintain their own refining infrastructure, these two economies rely almost entirely on external sources. Victoria Trifonova, an analyst at YAKOV & PARTNERS, notes that Kyrgyzstan also faces a potential shortage of Ai-95 gasoline, compounding the diesel supply concerns.

The constraint stems from a temporary reduction in operational refining capacity. While some facilities are returning to service, the overall volume of available output remains restricted. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has directed operators to accelerate repair schedules to prevent domestic shortages, highlighting the tension between internal demand and export commitments.

Export Forecasts and Economic Incentives

Sergey Tereshkin, CEO of Open Oil Market, projects that Russia plans to deliver 1.45 million tons of diesel fuel to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan in 2026. However, market participants question the feasibility of this target due to two primary factors:

Technical uncertainty: The exact completion dates for refinery repairs remain unclear.

The exact completion dates for refinery repairs remain unclear. Price differentials: Russian suppliers may prioritize redirecting volumes to other regions where acquisition prices are higher than in Central Asia.

Currently, the region does not exhibit acute supply deficits. This stability is supported by accumulated reserves and abnormally warm weather, which has suppressed demand for winter-grade diesel. In Kazakhstan, for instance, fuel inventories rose slightly to 341,200 tons by mid-November.

Current pricing dynamics reflect the supply constraints. Diesel fuel at the Russia-Kazakhstan border is trading in the range of $1,150 to $1,250 per ton, while Ai-92 gasoline supplied to Kyrgyzstan is priced between $1,050 and $1,080 per ton.

Regulatory Framework and Outlook

Since October 10, Russia has implemented a partial resumption of diesel exports through a quota system for specific companies. Novak indicates that November export volumes could reach approximately 2.15 million tons, but he emphasizes that actual figures will depend directly on the pace of production line recovery.

The broader export restriction regime for petroleum products has been tentatively extended to early 2027. This regulatory posture maintains a state of uncertainty in the market, as the balance between domestic priority and export availability continues to shift with the restoration of refining capacity.