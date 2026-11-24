Opel's German Production Cost Premium Driven by Sick Leave and Energy, Not Just Wages

Tim Hüttl, head of Opel, has identified a structural cost penalty inherent to German automotive manufacturing that persists independent of wage differentials. According to internal Stellantis data cited by Hüttl, the cost of producing a single vehicle in Germany runs approximately 300 euros higher than on Spanish production lines. This variance is not driven by labor rates alone but by two specific operational bottlenecks: electricity tariffs and losses associated with employee sick leave.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Transportation cost. Truck in the workshop

The most immediate constraint on factory throughput is absenteeism. German assembly plants record a 3% higher incidence of sickness than the European average, a gap that translates directly into capacity loss. Hüttl illustrates the unit economics with a modeled facility employing 1,000 workers and an annual output of 50,000 units. At a standard daily sickness rate of 5% and a labor cost of 80,000 euros per position, the plant forfeits roughly 4 million euros annually in productive output. This inefficiency adds 80 euros to the cost of every car rolled off the line, while broader sickness-related expenses contribute an additional 50 euros per vehicle.

Energy procurement represents the second significant cost driver. Due to elevated market prices, Opel absorbs an extra 120 euros in electricity costs for each automobile produced in Germany. Combined, sick leave and energy expenses account for a 170-euro cost premium per unit before even factoring in the fundamental wage gap between German and Spanish labor markets. Hüttl attributes both factors to specific German regulatory frameworks and market conditions.

Despite these structural headwinds and ongoing negotiations with the IG Metall union over wage freezes or reductions-talks that have already triggered a one-day strike across BMW and Audi plants-Opel is not retreating from its German footprint. The company has committed to investing approximately 1 billion euros over the next three years to upgrade its domestic sites. This capital allocation is earmarked for launching new models and constructing a headquarters within Germany, signaling a strategic bet on retaining local production capacity despite the current cost environment.