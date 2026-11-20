Saudi Arabia Reclaims India's Second-Largest Crude Spot via Discounting, Not Supply Shifts

India's October crude oil import structure shifted as Saudi Arabia reclaimed the second-largest supplier position, overtaking the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This rotation was driven not by a change in physical availability but by aggressive discounting by Riyadh, which made Saudi grades more competitive against both regional rivals and Russian barrels.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Financial pyramid in India

In terms of deliverable supply flows, Saudi exports to India surged to roughly 790,000 barrels per day (bpd), an eight-month high. Concurrently, UAE deliveries fell to 612,000 bpd, a seven-month low. Industry sources and refiners attribute this swing to significant price cuts on Saudi benchmark grades, altering the landed cost calculations for Indian refineries. This price action effectively shifted the marginal supply source for specific refinery feedstock needs, independent of any physical shortage in the UAE.

Despite this rivalry for the number two spot, Russia remains the dominant force in India's crude supply chain. Imports from Russia increased by 3.5% in October compared to September, reaching 1.85 million bpd. This volume continues to represent approximately one-third of India's total crude imports, underscoring the structural reliance on Russian seaborne crude rather than transient market shifts among Gulf producers.

Rank 1: Russia at 1.85 million bpd

Russia at 1.85 million bpd Rank 2: Saudi Arabia at 790,000 bpd

Saudi Arabia at 790,000 bpd Rank 3: UAE at 612,000 bpd

The underlying driver of these shifts is the record-breaking demand from the Indian refining sector. Total crude imports hit an all-time high of 5.58 million bpd in October, up 4.7% from September and nearly 7% above the same period last year. This growth in deliverable consumption is fueled by expanding domestic refinery capacity and the fuel needs of a growing economy. It is a volume-driven demand spike, not a supply deficit.

Long-Term Structural Trends

Looking at the broader financial year (April-October), the underlying trend before the recent Saudi discounting campaign was distinct. UAE exports to India had grown by 41.8% year-on-year, while Saudi supply volumes had contracted by approximately 18.4%. The recent return of Saudi Arabia to the top two ranks is a tactical response to lose market share, likely supported by increased domestic extraction and accelerated shiploading through the Yanbu hub on the Red Sea. This highlights that the current ranking is a function of price strategy and logistics throughput rather than a shift in long-term resource availability or refinery configuration.