Argentina's $24 Billion LNG Turn: From Shale Reserve to Firm Atlantic Export

By November 30, a consortium led by Argentina's state oil company YPF, Italy's Eni, and the UAE's ADNOC is expected to make the final investment decision on the Argentina LNG project. The facility, valued at $24 billion, is designed to liquefy gas extracted from the Vaca Muerta shale formation and export it from a new terminal on the Atlantic coast.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by kees torn, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Tanker with liquefied gas

The project hinges on the conversion of vast, geologically complex shale reserves into firm, exportable supply. Vaca Muerta is widely recognized as one of the world's largest shale gas deposits, but its value depends on the ability to move that volume from inland basins to the coast efficiently. The plan calls for constructing a pipeline network to transport the gas to a new liquefaction plant on the Atlantic seaboard. The facility is projected to have a capacity of 12 million metric tons of liquefied natural gas per year, which would make it one of the largest marine LNG terminals in the world if fully operational. Export shipments are targeted to begin in 2030.

Financing and Political Dependability

The physical infrastructure is only as reliable as the political and financial framework supporting it. The project's bankability is tied to the economic policies of President Javier Milei, whose liberal reforms have aimed to reduce regulatory barriers for foreign investment. JPMorgan Chase and Banco Santander are acting as lead arrangers for the financing, while the U. S. Export-Import Bank has indicated willingness to support up to $6 billion of the project's costs. For Washington, the investment fits within the "Andean-Atlantic Corridor” initiative, a strategic effort to deepen energy ties in the region.

Analysts note that the project's long-term viability is linked to political continuity. The infrastructure required to develop Vaca Muerta and build a coastal LNG complex represents a multi-decade commitment. Investors will be watching the 2028 Argentine elections closely, as any shift in economic direction could impact the regulatory environment and the security of returns on this scale of capital.

For Argentina, the shift from a net importer of energy to a major exporter would bring significant hard-currency earnings and industrial development. The project underscores the physical reality that shale gas, despite its abundance, is not a free commodity; it requires substantial capital, long-lead-time construction, and a stable political environment to convert into dependable global supply.