Beijing considers order for twenty Ilyushin Il-78MK-90A aerial tankers from Russia

Ulyanovsk-based Aviator Avastar has completed the assembly of a third Ilyushin Il-78MK-90A aerial refueling tanker and initiated flight testing, marking a concrete step in the transition from final integration to factory-level certification. This specific airframe represents the third unit produced in the current manufacturing cycle, confirming that the production line has moved beyond isolated prototype builds to a steady output of service-ready hardware.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved IL-78M refueling aircraft

The operational focus of this platform lies in its propulsion system and refueling capacity. The Il-78MK-90A is equipped with PS-90A-76 turbofan engines, which provide the thrust and fuel efficiency required for modern long-range operations while meeting contemporary noise and emission standards. The aircraft's physical capability to transfer up to 78 metric tons of fuel mid-air positions it as a high-capacity asset for extending the combat radius of fighter aircraft, a critical logistical function that determines the effective reach of an air force.

Production System and Export Prospects

Industry reports indicate that the People's Republic of China is evaluating a potential order for 20 such airframes, a decision driven by the need to modernize its auxiliary aviation fleet. If finalized, this contract would establish a long-term delivery schedule projected to begin between 2027 and 2028. For Aviator Avastar, such an order book would secure capacity utilization for several years, providing the stable revenue stream necessary to sustain the production infrastructure and workforce required for heavy special-purpose aircraft.

The completion of the third airframe serves as tangible evidence of the plant's ability to manage the supply chain for a deep modernization program. It demonstrates that the factory has resolved key bottlenecks in component sourcing, a common hurdle in post-import-substitution manufacturing environments. While no official export contract with Beijing has been signed, the rhythm of production and the technical specifications of the PS-90A-76 engines signal to potential buyers and investors that the manufacturer possesses the verified capability to fulfill large-scale orders for heavy transport and special mission aircraft.