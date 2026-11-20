Russia and Thailand discuss maritime logistics for expanded natural gas deliveries in 2025

NOVATEK is currently negotiating the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Thailand, according to company CEO Leonid Mikhelson. The talks are focused on penetrating one of Southeast Asia's most significant energy hubs, where the operational priority is shifting from volatile spot procurement to stable, long-term contractual volumes.

Photo: Official website of OJSC Gazprom Gazprom, Sakhalin

Thailand's energy system is currently characterized by a high reliance on the spot market to meet its generation needs, with approximately 6 million tons of LNG purchased annually at fluctuating market prices. To mitigate this volatility and ensure a more dependable fuel supply for power generation, Bangkok aims to transition up to 5 million tons of its annual demand into medium- and long-term contracts.

The Supply Landscape and Competitive Constraints

Thailand stands as the largest LNG importer in Southeast Asia, with total imports reaching approximately 11.4 million tons in 2024. The current supply mix is dominated by Qatar (2.3 million tons), Australia (2.1 million tons), and the United States (2 million tons). For NOVATEK, the opportunity lies in filling the gap created by Thailand's strategic pivot toward contracted stability.

However, the available capacity for new long-term agreements is narrowing as Thailand secures its portfolio with other global producers. Existing and pending commitments include:

Cheniere (USA): An active 15-year contract for 1 million tons per year, with potential expansion to 1.3 million tons.

An active 15-year contract for 1 million tons per year, with potential expansion to 1.3 million tons. Alaska LNG (USA): A preliminary agreement for 2 million tons per year over a 20-year term.

A preliminary agreement for 2 million tons per year over a 20-year term. Petronas (Malaysia): A 5-year contract with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2028.

For NOVATEK, the ability to secure a foothold in the Thai market depends on more than just price competitiveness; it requires navigating the physical logistics of maritime transport and the geopolitical constraints that govern LNG shipping routes to Asia. If successful, the move would further pivot Russia's energy exports toward the Eastern hemisphere, providing Thailand with the supplier diversification necessary to stabilize its energy security and power-generation costs.