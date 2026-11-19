Putin Argues EU's Loss of Cheap Russian Energy Triggered Structural Deindustrialization

Russian President Vladimir Putin told the APEC Business Advisory Council that the European Union's current economic structure is undermined by its decades-long reliance on inexpensive Russian energy, a dependency that abruptly ended under the weight of sanctions. Speaking to the business community, Putin argued that the forced decoupling of European supply chains has triggered structural deindustrialization, eroded competitiveness, and increased macroeconomic instability across the continent.

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Geopolitical Realignment and Economic Pressure

Moscow is actively seeking a trilateral dialogue involving Russia, China, and the United States. Putin indicated that he expects significant outcomes from discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping and U. S. President Donald Trump. For the business sector, this represents an effort to identify new points of convergence in a volatile global landscape and to mitigate the trade barriers that have constrained worldwide growth in recent years.

The core economic argument presented by Putin is that the EU's standard of living was built on access to low-cost hydrocarbons. The sudden rejection of this model has resulted in three primary negative consequences for Europe: the loss of industrial capacity due to rising production costs, a decline in the competitiveness of European goods compared to regions with cheaper energy, and increased macroeconomic volatility characterized by wider budget deficits, higher debt loads, and sustained inflationary pressure. Putin emphasized that artificial restrictions in global supply chains inevitably hurt the initiators of those restrictions by raising costs for all market participants.

The Cost of Decoupling

Analysts and international organizations corroborate the view that the shift in energy sourcing has imposed a heavy financial burden on the European economy. The transition to alternative suppliers and the abandonment of the previous import structure have resulted in substantial excess costs.

Metric / Period Value / Losses Source Increased spending on oil, gas, and coal (2021-2022) €1 trillion World Economic Forum Aggregate additional energy costs since 2022 Over €900 billion Analyst estimates Direct import costs (2022-2024) Over €544 billion Eurostat Overpayment for hydrocarbons in 2026 €127 billion European Commission

The situation has intensified in 2026. Amidst the crisis in the Middle East, the EU's monthly average expenditure on oil imports surged by 55.8% year-over-year to €27.6 billion. This spike highlights the extreme vulnerability of the European economy to external shocks following the loss of stable supply channels from Russia.

For consumers, these dynamics translate into higher utility bills and rising prices for everyday goods. For businesses, the rising cost base forces a choice between cutting expenses or relocating production capacities to countries with more favorable investment and energy climates. The result is a strain on the stability of the entire European financial system, as the region navigates the long-term consequences of its energy transition.