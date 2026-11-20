Power of Baikal Pipeline Full Capacity Delayed to 2040 Amid Mongolia Transit Dependency

The International Energy Agency (IEA) projects that the "Sila Baikala" (Power of Baikal) gas pipeline-formerly known as Power of Siberia 2-will not reach its full design capacity until 2040, with initial commissioning expected in the mid-2030s. The project aims to transport 50 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas annually, serving as a critical physical pivot to redirect Yamal Peninsula volumes away from the diminished European market and toward China.

Photo: Официальный сайт ОАО Газпром Gazprom, gas pipeline construction

Operational Constraints and Transit Logistics

The shift to the current configuration was driven by physical and environmental constraints. The original 2006 "Altai" route was discarded due to the ecological risks of crossing the Ukok Plateau. The current iteration relies on the "Soyuz Vostok" transit pipeline through Mongolia, a geopolitical necessity that replaces the direct Altai path with a multi-state infrastructure agreement. While this route is technically more feasible than crossing the Altai Mountains, it introduces third-party transit dependency into the system's operational reliability.

Capacity vs. Commercial Execution

Although the project provides a theoretical 50 bcm/year outlet for Gazprom's surplus, the gap between installed capacity and actual flow remains dependent on commercial terms. The Russian government anticipates signing primary commercial agreements with China by the end of 2026, yet the final construction timeline remains sensitive to ongoing price negotiations. This indicates that while the physical route is defined, the actual dispatch of gas is contingent on a pricing mechanism that reflects the shift from European to Asian benchmarks.

The IEA's timeline underscores a long-term horizon for the project's impact on Gazprom's balance sheet. Because full capacity is not expected until 2040, the pipeline will not provide immediate systemic relief for the loss of European transit, but rather a gradual redistribution of supply over the next two decades.