China Raises Q4 Oil Imports to 10.2M B/D Despite Falling Fuel Demand

China is aggressively expanding its crude oil procurement, revising its import trajectory upward despite a decline in domestic fuel consumption. According to data from Energy Aspects and FGE, projections for Chinese oil imports in the fourth quarter have been raised to 10.1-10.2 million barrels per day (b/d), a sharp increase from the June low of 7.15 million b/d. This surge is driven by a strategic shift toward stockpile accumulation and the opportunistic utilization of import quotas by independent refineries amid falling global prices.

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The Mechanics of Import Growth: Quotas and Refined Exports

The current increase in deliverable supply entering China is not a result of increased domestic consumption, but rather a combination of pricing incentives and regulatory adjustments. Independent refineries are leveraging lower crude costs to maximize their remaining government import quotas. This activity is supported by additional export quotas for refined products, allowing refineries to process cheaper crude and export surplus gasoline and diesel to capture price differentials in international markets.

Parallel to industrial processing, Beijing is prioritizing energy security through state reserves. Strategic inventories grew by 13 million barrels in October, with analysts projecting a further accumulation rate of 650,000 to 880,000 b/d through November and December.

Structural Shift: Resource Inflow vs. End-Use Demand

A physical divergence has emerged between the volume of raw material imports and actual consumption. While crude inflows are rising, internal demand for transport fuels is contracting. Goldman Sachs estimates that demand for traditional motor fuels in September was 700,000 b/d lower than the previous year.

This decline is a structural consequence of the rapid adoption of electric vehicles and the transition of heavy trucking to liquefied natural gas (LNG). As the domestic market for gasoline and diesel erodes, the petrochemical sector remains the only segment showing stable growth in raw material utilization.

Supply Diversification and Market Floor

To maintain these volumes, China is diversifying its procurement, increasing spot purchases from the Persian Gulf, Brazil, and West Africa. This strategy serves to offset the logistical and sanction-related constraints affecting Iranian supplies.

While the International Energy Agency (IEA) warns of a potential global supply surplus toward the end of the year-contributing to a nearly 20% drop in Brent crude since the start of the month-China's stockpiling campaign acts as a physical floor for prices. Market analysts suggest that if prices stabilize below $80 per barrel, Beijing may further accelerate imports, effectively absorbing global excess capacity into its strategic reserves.