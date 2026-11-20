Russian Grain Logistics Shift: Why New Rolling Stock, Not Ports, Is the Bottleneck

Russian grain exporters moved more than 52 million tons of cereal crops to foreign markets in 2025, but the physical logistics network is facing a critical disconnect between projected capacity and actual throughput. The primary choke point was the Azov-Black Sea basin, which historically handled over 45 million tons. By October 2026, this route had effectively ceased functioning as an export gateway, forcing a structural shift in trade flows toward the northwest, the eastern seaboard, and border crossings with Kazakhstan.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Cargo turnover. Freight cars on the railway

This geographic realignment has created a severe bottleneck in rail infrastructure. On the eastern route, port capacity is operating at full utilization with no remaining reserve. The situation on the northwest is even more constrained: to offset the loss of southern volumes, shippers need to dispatch more than 4 million tons of grain per month. However, the actual annual handling capacity of this hub is less than 1.5 million tons. The longer haul distances have slowed wagon turnover, triggering predictable increases in railcar availability rates.

Simply adding new port capacity does not resolve the underlying issue; the limiting factor is now the rolling stock itself. NPK OVK, a joint-stock company and LLC Universal Logistics, proposes altering the physics of transport through fleet renewal. The company advocates for the deployment of the 19-9549 hopper wagon, which has a load capacity of 76 tons. This specification allows a single train composition to carry 9% more grain, directly addressing the volume deficit.

The technical design of this new wagon is focused on reducing downtime. Over a 32-year service life, the model requires only three scheduled maintenance cycles: two depot repairs and one major overhaul. This configuration reduces the number of wagon-days withdrawn from circulation and minimizes unnecessary relocations to repair depots. According to the company, these measures lower average daily operating costs by 39.1% compared to current equivalent models.

Irina Olkhovskaya, general director of PJSC NPK OVK and LLC Universal Logistics, emphasized that reorienting trade flows is a long-term process. Without the renewal of a high-quality rolling stock fleet across all sections of the rail network, the risk of losing clients and failing to meet export volumes remains high. The current logistics chain is failing to keep pace with the changing geography of sales.