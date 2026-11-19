Anthropic IPO: Company raises record $81.34 billion at $83 per share on Nasdaq

Anthropic, the high-profile developer of the Claude artificial intelligence system, has officially shattered records with the largest initial public offering (IPO) in financial history. The debut solidifies the company’s position as a titan of the generative AI era, catapulting it into the elite ranks of the world's most valuable corporations.

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Market Value and Scale

The scale of the offering reflects an extraordinary appetite for AI-focused equities. Anthropic set its final offering price at $83 per share, notably exceeding the previously targeted range of $70 to $78. This aggressive pricing did little to dampen interest; instead, the company expanded the size of the offering by nearly 19% to meet overwhelming demand.

Originally, Anthropic planned to issue 825 million shares. However, the final tally reached 980 million shares. Through this massive issuance, the developer successfully raised $81.34 billion in capital.

Financial Metric Final Value Comparison to Target Price per Share $83 Exceeded range ($70-$78) Total Shares Issued 980 million 19% increase from 825 million Capital Raised $81.34 billion Record-breaking total

A Global Powerhouse

The valuation resulting from the IPO places Anthropic at approximately $1.5 trillion in market capitalization. This milestone ranks the developer as the 12th largest company in the world by market value, positioning it alongside established legacy tech giants and highlighting the shift in investor focus toward fundamental AI infrastructure and software.

Public trading for Anthropic shares is scheduled to begin on the Nasdaq stock exchange on November 19. The company will trade under the ticker symbol ANT. Market observers expect the stock's performance to serve as a bellwether for the broader artificial intelligence sector as it transitions from venture capital dominance to the public markets.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.