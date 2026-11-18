Russian Urals delivery costs to Western India settle at $25.10 per barrel after reduction

Freight rates for transporting Urals crude from Russian ports to key Asian hubs have begun to retreat from their 2023 peaks, a shift that reduces the logistical premium on the oil but does not immediately alter the physical supply balance in India and China. According to data from the agency Argus, between November 9 and 13, charter rates for Urals loaded at Baltic and Novorossiysk ports fell by $1.40 to $3.50 per barrel, depending on the parcel size and destination.

Photo: navy.mil by Эндрю М. Мейерсом (ВМС США), https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Oil tanker

Physical Logistics and Route-Specific Costs

The decline in shipping costs is most pronounced on routes originating from Primorsk on the Baltic Sea. For standard parcels of 100,000 tons, the delivered cost structure has adjusted downward, improving the landed price competitiveness relative to the recent high-water mark. The specific changes in freight charges are as follows:

Western India: The freight cost dropped by $3.49 per barrel, settling at $25.10.

The freight cost dropped by $3.49 per barrel, settling at $25.10. Northern China: The freight cost decreased by $1.39 per barrel, reaching $31.38.

Similar downward trends are visible in shipments from the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, though the magnitude of the drop varies by parcel volume and final destination:

Route and Parcel Volume Price Reduction Current Cost (per barrel) Novorossiysk — India (80,000 tons) $2.60 $37.37 Novorossiysk — India (140,000 tons) $1.49 $25.32 Novorossiysk — China (80,000 tons) $2.60 $44.32 Novorossiysk — China (140,000 tons) $1.49 $28.30

Market Implications and Supply Constraints

While the reduction in freight rates theoretically increases the net revenue for exporters by lowering the delivered cost to the buyer, this financial adjustment does not equate to a sudden surge in physical exports. The decisive constraint remains the total landed cost relative to alternatives, not just the shipping line itself. Buyers in India and China operate on a parité basis, weighing the all-in cost of Urals against the offerings of Middle Eastern suppliers who are actively expanding their share of these markets.

The current stabilization reflects the normalization of logistical chains that had previously faced pressure from rerouting and a tight tanker market. However, the gap between current delivery costs and pre-crisis levels remains significant. For Russian crude to gain substantive volume share, the price discount on the crude itself must be sufficient to offset this persistent logistical premium, a condition that has not yet been met to a degree that would overwhelm the competitive pressure from Gulf producers.