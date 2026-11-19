Mitsubishi Pajero 2026: Official specifications and powertrain details released

Serial Mitsubishi Pajero units have already left the assembly lines in Thailand, with the first batches destined for the Australian market. This shipment marks the initial physical delivery of the revived model, occurring ahead of its scheduled launch in Japan for mid-December 2026. The vehicle is being produced on the same chassis platform as the Mitsubishi Triton and Nissan Navara pickups, a shared architecture that defines its structural utility.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Tokumeigakarinoaoshima, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Mitsubishi PAJERO

The immediate production bottleneck is not manufacturing capacity in Thailand, but rather the allocation of these early serialized units to specific geographic markets. Australian dealers have reportedly received thousands of pre-orders, creating a demand surge that precedes the physical presence of vehicles in showrooms. This order book is currently being digested through a phased global rollout, starting with left-hand-drive markets such as Australia, Thailand, and Japan.

Production Specifications and Market Rollout

Mitsubishi has localized production in Thailand to leverage existing infrastructure. The powertrain is standardized across all trim levels: a 2.4-liter turbodiesel engine producing 204 horsepower and 480 Nm of torque. This engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and the Super Select II four-wheel-drive system, which allows for variable torque distribution. The absence of other engine options simplifies the procurement and logistics chain, focusing the supply chain on this single drivetrain configuration.

For the Australian market, the factory has adapted the product line to meet local industrial and recreational standards, including reinforced front bumpers and specific body protection components. These adjustments represent a minor modification to the standard bill of materials rather than a change in core production capacity.

The next major stage in the expansion timeline is scheduled for spring 2027, when Mitsubishi plans to extend exports to approximately 100 countries. This expansion will cover Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. However, the production system has not yet committed to supplying Europe or North America, and no official confirmation exists for markets requiring right-hand-drive conversions or compliance with different regional emission standards. The current logistical constraint is the gradual release of these early production batches, with broader market penetration dependent on the scale-up of distribution networks following the initial Australian deliveries.