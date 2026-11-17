Alaska and Russia put Japan’s most iconic seafood delicacy in jeopardy

The physical supply chain for salmon roe in Japan is tightening as catch volumes decline in the two dominant extraction zones: Russia and Alaska. Market participants report that this reduction in raw material availability is driving costs toward levels that threaten the product's viability in commercial foodservice, with estimates suggesting prices could double from historical baselines.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Сергей Шарин is licensed under Все права защищены Fish market

The constraint is located upstream in the extraction phase. Data indicates that the harvest of pink salmon (gorbusha) and chum salmon (keta) in Russian waters has fallen by 60%. In Alaska, actual catches are running more than 20% below preliminary forecasts. Because Japan imports the majority of its salmon roe raw material, this direct reduction in extractable supply translates into immediate pressure on domestic input costs.

Price Transmission and Substitution Limits

The impact on the processing and retail stages is quantifiable. Masaki Yao of Toyosu Ichiba Dot Com notes that the cost of a standard 250-gram package of salmon roe is projected to reach 16,000-20,000 yen ($101-$126). This represents a sharp increase from approximately 2,000 yen for the same volume a decade ago. — Editor's Note: The source text cites a 10-year price increase from ~2,000 JPY to 16,000-20,000 JPY per 250g package.

This price trajectory is forcing operators to seek substitutes, but the alternative supply base is also under strain. Budget sushi establishments are shifting toward trout roe, yet that segment is experiencing its own cost inflation. The pressure is becoming existential for some venues; management at Tokyo's Nemuro Shokudo restaurant is evaluating the complete removal of roe from its menu if prices hit 15,000 yen per kilogram.

Biological Drivers and Regional Shifts

The reduction in extraction volumes is attributed to environmental shifts affecting the biological stock. Researchers at the All-Russian Scientific Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography point to the influence of the El Niño climate phenomenon. Masahide Kaeiriya, a Distinguished Professor at Hokkaido University, identifies rising ocean temperatures as the primary driver, causing the habitats of salmon populations to migrate northward.

Historically, thermal stress impacted stocks near the coasts of Canada and Japan most acutely. Currently, these negative trends are manifesting in more northern waters. The situation off the coast of Hokkaido serves as a critical indicator of this shift: catch volumes there have declined by more than 90% over the last two decades, dropping to 17,000 tons. This biological scarcity is compounded by a growing global demand for Japanese cuisine, which increases the utilization pressure on the remaining natural stocks.

Aquaculture as a Supply Response

In response to the decline in wild catch, the industry is pivoting toward controlled aquaculture to secure deliverable supply. Okamura Foods plans to expand production capacity in Northern Europe, focusing specifically on the farming of roe-bearing trout species to offset the shortfall in traditional salmon sources.