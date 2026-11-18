Volkswagen Earns Only 12 Euros Per EV Amid Premium Sector Profitability

Volkswagen is operating its electric vehicle (EV) transition on a margin of nearly zero, earning approximately 12 euros per unit sold, according to an analysis of operating profit (EBIT) from 21 automakers conducted by the Center for Automotive Management (CAM). This 0.3% margin-which rises to only 3.8% when excluding accumulated debt-reveals a stark systemic failure in the unit economics of mass-market EV production compared to internal combustion engine (ICE) benchmarks, such as the Lada Granta, which yields between 35,000 and 40,000 rubles per unit.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Y.Leclercq, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Volkswagen ID. Tiguan

The Premium Buffer vs. Mass-Market Bottlenecks

The data indicates that profitability in the EV sector is currently decoupled from volume and tied strictly to brand positioning. High-end manufacturers are using premium pricing to absorb the immense capital expenditures of battery procurement and platform development. Mercedes-Benz and BMW report sustainable unit profits of 4,198 euros and 3,059 euros, respectively, demonstrating that the luxury segment can sustain the current industrial cost structure of electrification.

Below the premium threshold, the production system struggles to reach break-even. In the mid-to-mass market, Stellantis nets approximately 250 euros per vehicle. Chinese manufacturers operating in Europe-including Geely, SAIC, and Great Wall-show higher resilience, earning between 683 and 704 euros per unit despite the friction of import tariffs.

Scale and Component Costs in China

Within the Chinese domestic market, profitability varies by integration and brand tier. BYD records a profit of roughly 5,000 yuan per vehicle, while Geely earns 6,664 yuan, a result bolstered by its premium Zeekr sub-brand. At the bottom of the cost curve, budget-focused Leapmotor earns approximately 590 yuan per unit, illustrating the thin margins inherent in low-cost EV assembly.

The Startup Deficit

For new entrants, the gap between installed capacity and a profitable delivery model remains wide. Xiaomi, the newest market entrant, is currently losing approximately $5,000 per vehicle. Nio, despite a more established production footprint, continues to operate at a loss of roughly 7,300 yuan per unit sold, highlighting that increased experience in EV manufacturing has not yet translated into positive unit economics for specialized startups.