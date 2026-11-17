Quota Split, Not Stock Levels, Blocks North Pacific Blue Tuna Deal

North Pacific blue tuna negotiations collapsed at the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission (WCPFC) not due to a lack of fish, but because South Korea and Japan could not agree on how to distribute additional quotas. The dispute centers on the allocation of catch limits for large specimens, specifically those weighing more than 30 kilograms, rather than the total resource base itself.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Stephane-bdc, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Giant tuna

The current allocation structure highlights a stark imbalance in national entitlements. Japan holds a quota of approximately 8,400 tons, followed by Taiwan with 2,950 tons, while South Korea is limited to just 500 tons. Tokyo proposed a proportional increase of 25% to these existing limits. Under this scenario, Japanese fishers would gain an additional 2,100 tons, whereas the increment for Seoul would be merely 125 tons. This approach effectively cements Japan's dominant position in the market.

Seoul's position is grounded in shifting biological realities rather than arbitrary demands. South Korean authorities argue that natural environmental changes have led to blue tuna increasingly entering the country's coastal waters, including the Sea of Japan, where spawning areas have been documented. Consequently, Seoul contends that the current quota limits no longer reflect the actual distribution of stocks and are stifling the development of the domestic fishing industry.

In an attempt to bridge the gap, the South Korean delegation proposed a compromise in November. This model suggested splitting the additional catch volume into two parts: one distributed proportionally to existing quotas, and the other divided equally among the three nations. Calculations indicate this scheme would allow South Korea to increase its quota by 111%, reaching 1,057 tons. In comparison, the increase for Japan would be 18%, and for Taiwan, 29%. This proposal represented a moderation from Seoul's July demands for a fully equal division of all additional volumes.

Japan rejected the compromise proposal, leading to the breakdown of talks. The parties plan to resume discussions at the annual WCPFC meeting, scheduled for November 30 through December 5 in Vanuatu.