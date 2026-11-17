UAE to Build New Storage Terminals in the Philippines for Priority Crisis Access

The United Arab Emirates has expressed readiness to join the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) initiative to establish a regional network of oil reserves. Philippine Trade and Industry Secretary Cristina Roque described the move as a strategic step toward stabilizing fuel markets across Southeast Asia, noting that the project would allow the region to respond more immediately to supply disruptions.

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Four key regional players have confirmed their intent to participate in the initial framework: the Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Roque stated that while the project will launch with these confirmed members, the initiative remains open to other ASEAN countries. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has provided personal support for the effort, framing it as a tool for strengthening national security.

For the region, the primary physical constraint is logistics. By storing crude oil closer to end consumers, the initiative addresses two core economic needs: energy security and cost efficiency. Local reserves allow for rapid reaction to global supply shocks without waiting for tankers from distant regions, while proximity to demand centers significantly reduces transportation costs and the final price of raw materials.

For exporters in the Middle East, such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia, the network offers a risk mitigation strategy against geopolitical instability. Maintaining stockpiles in Southeast Asia helps guarantee delivery to key clients even if strategic shipping routes, such as the Strait of Hormuz, are blocked.

Under preliminary agreements, the UAE plans to invest in building new storage infrastructure in the Philippines rather than relying solely on existing capacity. These terminals would remain owned by Abu Dhabi, but Manila would secure the right to priority purchase of oil during market crises. Similar plans have been outlined by Saudi Arabia, which is prepared to fully finance the creation of a hub with a capacity of 50 million barrels. Meanwhile, the Philippine government is expanding its own national strategic reserve, aiming to increase initial storage capacity from 1 million barrels to 15 million barrels in the future.

For regional businesses and consumers, the presence of physical volumes "on hand" provides greater price predictability. By reducing reliance on immediate global spot market dynamics, these local hubs help insulate the market from sharp price shocks driven by external disruptions.