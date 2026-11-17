Russia's October LNG Surge to South Korea Is a Hedge, Not a Structural Shift

South Korea imported a record 328,000 tons of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) in October, a volume not seen since November 2021. The purchase, valued at $238 million according to customs data, represents a sharp short-term surge in bilateral trade. This spike occurred within a broader context of rising energy imports for Seoul, which purchased a total of 4.05 million tons of LNG in October, a 23% increase over the previous year, with total expenditure reaching $3.7 billion, a new high since February of the current year.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Hannes Grobe, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ LNG tanker

Displacement of Qatari Supply

The temporary shift toward Russian gas is driven primarily by supply disruptions from Qatar. Amid escalating regional conflicts and missile strikes, Doha restricted exports, and state-owned QatarEnergy declared force majeure on several contracts. While Qatari shipments to South Korea have begun to recover-with Seoul receiving its first 227,000 tons after a prolonged gap-remaining uncertainty has prompted Asian buyers to diversify their energy sources.

In October, Australia remained the largest supplier to South Korea, providing 1.15 million tons, followed by Malaysia with 724,000 tons and the United States with 422,000 tons. Russia's 328,000 tons placed it as the fourth-largest supplier for the month. Despite this monthly peak, cumulative imports of Russian gas into South Korea for the first ten months of 2026 have decreased by 7.3% year-over-year, suggesting the October volume reflects immediate winter preparation needs and short-term risk hedging rather than a structural market shift.

Constraint of Sanctions and Contract Expirations

Long-term expansion of Russian LNG exports to Korea faces physical and regulatory constraints. Current deliveries are sourced mainly from two large-scale projects: Yamal LNG and Sakhalin-2. Other potential expansion paths are blocked; the Arctic LNG 2 project and mid-scale Baltic plants, including Gazprom LNG Portovaya and Cryogaz-Vysotsk, are subject to U. S. sanctions, limiting their ability to serve international markets.

The strategic significance of the Asian market will increase after January 1, 2027, when the European Union plans to fully phase out Russian LNG imports. This policy move will free up significant volumes of fuel that will require new export destinations, intensifying competition for buyer attention in Asia.

However, the sustainability of Korean demand remains uncertain. The core contract between Korea's state buyer KOGAS and the Sakhalin-2 project, covering approximately 1.5 million tons annually, expires in spring 2028. Renewal decisions will hinge on two critical factors: the ability of Russian suppliers to compete on price as Qatari exports normalize, and the continued strictness of the sanctions regime, which restricts the framework for long-term energy partnerships.