COMAC C919-600 begins flight testing for high-altitude operations in China

China's COMAC has entered the flight testing phase for the C919-600, a shortened variant of its flagship narrow-body aircraft designed specifically for high-altitude operations. This development targets a constrained operational niche within China's domestic network, where thin air limits the usable capacity of standard narrow-body jets, effectively reducing the revenue-generating payload on critical routes.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Md Shaifuzzaman Ayon, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ The COMAC C919 aircraft

The bottleneck in these regions is not a lack of demand, but a physical constraint on thrust and lift. Across China, 46 airports sit above 1,500 meters, with 25 located in "ultra-high-altitude" zones exceeding 2,400 meters. In these environments, standard narrow-body aircraft face significant derating. At Ngari-Gunsa Airport, which sits at 4,274 meters, an Airbus A319 configured for 128 seats is legally limited to carrying no more than 105 passengers to ensure a safe takeoff. This 19% reduction in capacity directly impacts unit cost per seat, making many such flights economically marginal for carriers operating full-weight standard airframes.

COMAC's solution for the C919-600 is structural rather than mechanical. By shortening the fuselage by 3.6 meters and removing six frames, the manufacturer reduced the empty weight of the airframe while retaining the standard LEAP-1C engines. According to COMAC, this weight optimization allows the aircraft to carry between 140 and 160 passengers. This represents a substantial increase in usable payload over the derated A319, directly addressing the profitability gap created by high-altitude physics. The variant also includes specific survival and navigation upgrades, including a fourfold increase in passenger oxygen supply duration from 15 to 60 minutes-a critical safety margin in mountainous terrain where diversion to lower altitudes is geographically constrained-and enhanced avionics for navigating narrow valley corridors.

Market Entry and Fleet Strategy

While high-altitude airports account for only 0.64% of China's total passenger traffic, the segment presents a distinct competitive advantage for domestic manufacturers. Lhasa serves as the primary hub for this flow, generating consistent traffic that requires reliable, efficient narrow-body service. Tibet Airlines has become the launch customer, signing a contract for 40 aircraft, with commercial deliveries scheduled for 2028.

This move signals a strategic prioritization of niche domestic requirements over broad-scale international competition. While COMAC is simultaneously developing the C919-800, a stretched 240-seat variant aimed at the Airbus A321neo, the immediate focus on the C919-600 underscores an effort to eliminate reliance on imported technology in sectors where operational dependencies are most acute. Success in this constrained market provides a proven platform for expansion into similar geographic conditions in Central Asia and Latin America, currently dominated by Western manufacturers.