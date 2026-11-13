Tankers diverted from New York to Brazil as Russian diesel suppliers seek new trade outlets

Russian fuel exporters are redirecting diesel shipments toward Latin America after a failed attempt to re-enter the United States market. According to Abicom, the Brazilian importers' association, local distributors have received offers for at least four tanker cargoes of Russian diesel during the current month.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sillerkiil, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Oil tanker

U.S. Market Barriers

The attempt to restore Russian diesel sales in the U. S. was blocked by domestic regulatory conflicts rather than physical supply issues. Although the administration of President Donald Trump issued a specific import license to alleviate global fuel shortages, legislative contradictions created an environment where port operators faced legal risks.

Mike DeWine, the governor of New Jersey, warned operators at the Port of New York and New Jersey that accepting Russian fuel could violate the 2022 federal ban on such purchases. Consequently, the tanker Agioi Fanendes, carrying approximately 40,000 metric tons of diesel, altered its course while just 740 kilometers from the New York coast. The vessel began moving in a zigzag trajectory while awaiting further instructions, highlighting a logistical impasse driven by legal uncertainty rather than a lack of physical cargo.

Shift to Brazil: Seasonal Demand and Logistics

Brazil represents a strategic alternative for Russian suppliers, ranking second globally in diesel import volumes. Demand in the region typically peaks in the fourth quarter as the agricultural sector requires fuel for the soybean planting season and fertilizer transport. This seasonal demand provides a physical outlet for cargoes that cannot be absorbed by the U. S. market.

Data from analytics firm Kpler indicates that vessels including the Leruo, Cerrado, Primorye, and Athina M are already en route from the port of Primorsk toward Brazil. If these cargoes, totaling approximately 1.1 million barrels, are delivered, Russia's exports to Brazil would double compared to October levels.

"Brazilian traders have confirmed receiving offers for Russian fuel, but they note that current pricing remains uncompetitive against U. S. supplies,” market experts stated.

The physical constraint here is not availability but economic viability; Russian exporters must offer significant discounts to overcome the shorter logistical leg of U. S. suppliers shipping to Latin America.

Supply Context and Market Impact

This export shift follows the partial lifting of internal Russian export bans. These restrictions were originally imposed in July to stabilize the domestic market after drone attacks on refineries reduced crude oil processing rates. Now that internal processing constraints have eased, the physical surplus is seeking new destinations.

For Brazilian consumers and businesses, the arrival of additional Russian diesel volumes acts as a price-dampening factor. However, for Russian exporters, the situation is complicated by the need to discount heavily to compete with American suppliers, whose proximity to Latin American ports offers a structural cost advantage in freight and transit times.

Vessel Status Loading Port Agioi Fanendes Course changed (previously bound for U. S.) Primorsk Leruo, Cerrado, Primorye, Athina M En route to Brazil Primorsk

The final destination of these cargoes depends on the willingness of Russian exporters to accept price concessions. Amidst sanctions pressure and political risks, Brazil remains one of the few large markets capable of absorbing fuel surpluses that remain unabsorbed in Western markets.