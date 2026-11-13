IEA reports significant reduction in global oil refining capacity due to regional instability

Global oil refining throughput dropped to 81.3 million barrels per day (bpd) in October 2026, marking a decrease of 1.3 million bpd from the previous month and reaching its lowest seasonal level in recent years, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by John Vachon, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Oil refinery

Processing Constraints and Infrastructure Disruption

The current market imbalance is defined by a disconnect between raw material availability and deliverable fuel supply. While crude oil remains in surplus, the physical capacity to process that crude into refined products has been constrained by targeted infrastructure damage and operational shutdowns. In Russia, drone attacks on refineries created a significant processing bottleneck, with capacity outages reaching 3.5 million bpd in August 2026, directly limiting the export of diesel fuel to global markets.

Geopolitical instability in the Persian Gulf has further disrupted crude flows, prompting Wood Mackenzie to forecast a 1.4 million bpd reduction in global refining throughput for the fourth quarter. While refineries in the Atlantic Basin, including the United States, are operating at maximum capacity, the physical limit of their processing equipment prevents them from offsetting the lost output from other regions.

Economic Margins and Logistics

Beyond physical damage, the industry faces a contraction in profitability. Rising freight costs and raw material price volatility have pressured refining margins in Europe and Asia, forcing some operators to lower utilization rates. While U. S. refiners have maintained a competitive advantage through access to cheaper domestic feedstock, a downward trend in gasoline prices has begun to erode their profit margins.

Capacity Recovery Forecast

The IEA expects throughput to recover to 84.7 million bpd by December as seasonal maintenance concludes and logistics adapt to current shocks. For the full year of 2026, the average global refining volume is estimated to be 2.2 million bpd lower than previous levels.

Looking toward 2027, the IEA forecasts an increase in global processing capacity by 2.5 million bpd, bringing the annual average to 84.3 million bpd. This projected recovery relies heavily on improved crude accessibility in Asia and the potential for new Chinese export quotas to stabilize the deliverable supply of fuels.