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Yak-130M: Precision Strike Capabilities at Trainer-Level Operating Costs

Business

Rosoboronexport has confirmed that the modernized Yak-130M advanced jet trainer is being marketed internationally as a cost-effective alternative to heavyweight combat aircraft, with demand coming from buyers who require strike capabilities without the operational overhead of fourth- or fifth-generation fighters.

Yak-130 training and combat aircraft
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Yak-130 training and combat aircraft

The production and sales pitch hinges on a specific technological upgrade that shifts the platform's classification from a pilot trainer to a light strike asset. The decisive component installed in the Yak-130M is the SOLT-130K optical-locating system. This suite integrates three distinct functional channels that enable all-weather targeting:

  • A thermal imaging channel for target detection in low visibility and night conditions.
  • A television channel for visual identification and tracking of objects.
  • A laser rangefinder-designator for guiding precision munitions onto ground targets.

Vasily Krugov, Deputy Director of Rosoboronexport, characterizes this configuration as a "Swiss Army knife" on the weapons market. The core economic argument for foreign buyers is unit economics: the Yak-130M offers precision ground-attack capabilities comparable to modern multirole fighters like the Su-35S, but at a significantly lower cost of acquisition and sustainment. This makes it viable for missions that traditionally require heavier airframes, such as border patrol, counter-terrorism, and low-intensity local conflicts.

The potential customer base spans three primary regions: African nations, states participating in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and countries in Southeast Asia. For these markets, the bottleneck is often not the lack of airframes, but the budget constraints for operating heavy, supersonic combat jets. The Yak-130M addresses this by combining flight training with combat utility, allowing operators to maintain a single fleet for both instruction and operational sorties.

This development highlights a shift in the light combat aircraft segment, where value is defined not just by speed or ceiling, but by the integration of modern guidance systems that allow subsonic or light-supersonic platforms to perform missions previously reserved for heavy fighters.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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