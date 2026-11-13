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Mercedes-Benz Keeps Diesel for High-Mileage Drivers to Offset Charging Gaps

Business

Mercedes-Benz will maintain internal combustion engines (ICE) in its product lineup for at least another 10 to 15 years, according to CEO Ola Källenius. Speaking at a press conference in India, Källenius framed the company's electrification not as a hard deadline for 2030, but as a long-term industrial transformation spanning 20 to 25 years, where the production mix remains contingent on consumer demand.

Двигатель Mercedes
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Thesupermat, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Двигатель Mercedes

Production Pipeline and Regulatory Inputs

The manufacturer is currently aligning its powertrain development with upcoming Euro 7 emissions standards. Källenius noted that current engines, including the V8, are designated as "EU-7 ready," though final certification is pending. This technical readiness allows the company to continue producing high-end ICE units in parallel with battery-electric vehicle (BEV) assembly.

The immediate industrial output consists of 40 new models scheduled for launch over the next three years. This product pipeline includes gasoline, diesel, and fully electric variants, with BEV delivery schedules extending through 2027. The diversified tooling and production capacity enable the brand to scale electric offerings-particularly in the Indian market starting next year-without decommissioning the lines required for traditional combustion engines.

Diesel Utilization and Economic Bottlenecks

The company is positioning diesel powerplants as a functional necessity for a specific high-utilization niche: drivers covering 60,000 to 70,000 kilometers (approximately 37,000 to 43,000 miles) annually. In this operational bracket, the fuel economy of diesel offsets the higher initial costs, a calculation further supported in regions where diesel pricing remains lower than gasoline.

While Mercedes-Benz intends to offer an electric version in every significant model niche by the end of the decade, the current production strategy accounts for regional infrastructure bottlenecks. In areas where charging networks are insufficient or where long-haul road transport dominates, the company will continue to deliver ICE and hybrid vehicles to meet the economic and functional requirements of the market.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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