EU liquid milk demand decouples from price as plant-based alternatives erase volume response

The European Union's internal consumption of liquid milk is projected to decline by 0.1% in 2027, settling at 23.2 million tons. According to the U. S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS), this modest contraction marks the continuation of a long-term structural downtrend driven by shifting dietary preferences and the growing market share of plant-based alternatives.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Все права защищены A customer chooses kefir on the supermarket's milk shelf

The pace of this demand erosion has slowed, yet it remains firmly negative. Consumption in 2026 is estimated at 23.22 million tons, a 0.3% decrease from the 2025 level. The primary driver of this decline is not population loss or macroeconomic contraction, but a steady reduction in the volume of liquid milk purchased per household. As biological substitutes-soy, oat, and almond beverages-become more accessible, the baseline biological demand for animal-derived lactose and protein in the liquid form is being systematically displaced.

Price signals have failed to reverse this trajectory. Despite falling farm-gate prices being passed through to retail consumers, the market has not responded with increased volume. Inflation for dairy products in the EU, which climbed through July 2025, reversed into deflation by August 2026, reaching -0.9%. Whole milk prices dropped by 2.2% over the same period, outpacing the slower 0.2% decline in plant-based beverage prices. This price differential did not stimulate a shift back to liquid dairy, indicating that consumer preference has decoupled from price sensitivity in this specific category.

This shift in final demand is forcing a structural realignment in the processing sector. Industrial utilization of raw milk is expected to dip by 0.1% in 2027, following a 1.6% increase in 2026. With liquid milk volumes constrained by weak end-consumer demand, processors are pivoting toward products with longer shelf lives to manage supply. Cheese production is anticipated to see the strongest growth among industrial categories, absorbing raw milk that would otherwise remain in the liquid channel.

In 2026, higher raw milk supply volumes fueled an increase in the production of long-storage derivatives, specifically butter and skimmed milk powder (SMP). However, this surge in processed output has resulted in a buildup of physical inventories. The accumulation of these finished goods is now creating a supply constraint for the next cycle; the resulting overhang in stockpiles is forecast to suppress further production of butter and SMP in 2027, as processors seek to balance existing warehouse levels against new raw material inflows.