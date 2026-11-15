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TTF Gas Hits Two-Week High as Storage Drawdowns Outpace Five-Year Average by 2.8x

Business

European natural gas prices reached a two-week high as December futures on the Dutch TTF hub rose 1.11% to $1,104.42 per thousand cubic meters, according to ICE exchange data. The price action reflects a tightening of the immediate supply-demand balance, driven by a sharp increase in net withdrawals from underground storage facilities (UGS).

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Storage Drawdown and Generation Mix

The physical constraint on the system is currently evidenced by the speed of resource depletion. According to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), net withdrawals during the first 15 days of the heating season exceeded 4.2 billion cubic meters-a rate 2.8 times higher than the five-year average. As of November 11, storage levels fell to 71.25%, meaning 8.2% of the 51.2 billion cubic meters injected during the summer period has already been consumed.

This accelerated drawdown is linked to a shift in the power generation mix. Wind energy's contribution to total electricity production averaged 16% since the start of the month, down from 20% in November 2025. In the European grid, lower renewable output typically triggers an increase in dispatch for gas-fired power plants to maintain load balance, directly increasing gas demand.

Supply Constraints and External Risks

The system is further pressured by reduced flows from Norway, stemming from unplanned outages at the Osgard and Troll fields. These supply disruptions coincide with temperatures averaging 3°C below the climatic norm this week, with further cooling forecasted after November 17.

The outlook for liquefied natural gas (LNG) provides limited relief; forecasts for November 2026 project imports at 9 million tons, a 7% decline compared to the same period last year. Market volatility is further amplified by geopolitical risks in the Strait of Hormuz and statements from Donald Trump regarding Iran, raising concerns over potential shipping disruptions that could affect global LNG flows.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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