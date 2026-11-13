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BYD's European Expansion Pivots from Price Competition to Data Sovereignty Conflicts

Business

BYD has captured 2.7% of the European automotive market, selling 283,997 vehicles in the first nine months of the year and surpassing Ford in sales volume, according to ACEA data. This rapid commercial scale, however, has shifted the regulatory focus from vehicle pricing to the economic and security implications of the "connected car" architecture.

15-05-23-Berlin-Sachsendamm-Tesla-RalfR-N3S 7354
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ральф Ролечек is licensed under GFDL 1.2
15-05-23-Berlin-Sachsendamm-Tesla-RalfR-N3S 7354

The Data Transaction and State Risk

The core of the issue is not mechanical reliability but the flow of information. A modern vehicle operates as a distributed network of sensors-cameras, GPS modules, and microphones-that constantly digitize the environment. The economic value of these connected vehicles depends on the seamless transmission of this data to cloud servers for processing and feature updates. For European lawmakers, the risk emerges when this data pipeline extends to servers in third countries, potentially exposing strategic or military infrastructure to external surveillance.

Fourteen members of the European Parliament, including François Calfon, have centered their concerns on the physical location of data storage and access rights. In a November 4 request, legislators urged the EU cybersecurity agency to evaluate BYD and consider designating the company as a "high-risk provider." This designation would change the cost of market entry for BYD, transforming software architecture into a liability similar to a mechanical safety failure.

Market Barriers and Procurement Limits

BYD has countered these claims, stating to Reuters that data stored on-board or in the cloud is not transferred to Chinese authorities or third parties, asserting that users maintain control over their personal information. While this does not currently trigger a retail ban for private citizens, it creates a significant barrier in the public sector. The primary economic impact is likely to hit government procurement and access to critical infrastructure, where security requirements override consumer price advantages.

This regulatory pivot mirrors the U. S. approach. Under the Connected Vehicle Rule effective January 2025, the use of software and hardware from China and Russia has effectively blocked Polestar from selling 2027 models and newer in the American market. With the combined market share of Chinese automotive groups-including BYD, SAIC, Geely, and Chery-now reaching 11.1% in Europe, the expansion of these firms is no longer just a matter of distribution and pricing, but a conflict over the control of the data layer.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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