Willow Leaves Reduce Cattle Nitrous Oxide Emissions by 81%

Incorporating willow leaves into the diet of cattle can reduce nitrous oxide emissions from animal urine by up to 81% and ammonia emissions by 14%, according to a recent interdisciplinary study. Researchers from the Leibniz Institute for Farm Animal Biology (FBN) in Dummerstorf, along with teams from the Universities of Rostock, Munich, and Vienna, identified this mechanism as a potential solution to a critical bottleneck in sustainable livestock management.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Михайл Олейников is licensed under Все права защищены A farmer in a blue uniform feeds cows in a modern cowshed

The Biological Mechanism of Nitrogen Metabolism

The economic and environmental burden of nitrogen compounds in agriculture is substantial. The sector accounts for approximately 80% of global ammonia (NH₃) emissions and 81% of nitrous oxide (N₂O) emissions. While ammonia contributes to soil acidification and ecosystem eutrophication, nitrous oxide carries a warming potential roughly 300 times greater than that of carbon dioxide. For pasture-based systems, this presents a specific operational challenge: unlike confined barn operations where technical filters or chemical inhibitors can be applied, controlling emissions directly from grazing cattle is currently nearly impossible without altering their biological intake.

The FBN study isolates the active agent as salicin, a precursor molecule to salicylic acid found in willow foliage. The research indicates that salicylates influence nitrogen metabolism within the animal's body. Crucially, the effect is not solely attributable to salicylic acid itself but to the collective synergy of various bioactive compounds present in the leaves. This biological modulation allows for a reduction in the volume of reactive nitrogen excreted, thereby lowering the substrate available for microbial conversion into N₂O and NH₃ at the ground level.

Feed Logistics and Industrial Application

From a supply chain perspective, willow offers a distinct advantage as a fast-growing, renewable feedstock. In markets such as New Zealand and the United States, it is already utilized as a fodder crop, whereas European frameworks have traditionally categorized it primarily as an energy crop or a component of agroforestry. This dual-use profile positions willow as a viable input for the biological cycle of livestock production, potentially reducing the external input costs associated with traditional forage while providing an environmental co-benefit.

However, the transition from experimental data to farm-level economics requires navigating current limitations. The 81% and 14% reduction figures are derived from controlled experiments conducted over 48 hours on standard soil covers. Scaling this to commercial operations will depend on field trials that account for variable soil types, local climate conditions, microbial activity in the pastures, and the actual consumption rates of the animals. Researchers are concurrently testing the effect of willow extracts on manure and slurry management, as well as evaluating other species with similar properties, such as poplar, to broaden the potential feed base.

The study points toward the development of silvopastoral systems-integrated zones combining grazing and forestry. In this model, trees function as a direct on-site feed source, improving local microclimates and reducing the overall ecological footprint of the production unit. This approach aligns the biological cycle of the crop with the nutritional needs of the livestock, creating a more closed-loop system of nutrient management.