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EU Liquid Milk Imports: UK Drought Drives 2026 Drop Before 2027 Rebound

Business

The European Union's import of liquid milk is projected to rebound by 3.4% in 2027, reaching 750,000 tons, according to a forecast by the U. S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS). This recovery is directly tied to the restoration of milk production in the United Kingdom, a dependency that defines the EU's liquid milk supply chain. More than 98% of the EU's liquid milk imports originate from the UK, specifically Northern Ireland, where the raw material is processed in Irish facilities. Consequently, the health of the British herd dictates the volume available for EU consumption.

Milk cans on the farm
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Milk cans on the farm

However, the immediate biological reality constrains this recovery. In 2026, EU liquid milk imports are expected to fall by 12.3% compared to 2025 levels. The driver is not policy or trade barriers, but a direct supply shock: drought conditions in the UK have reduced the volume of milk available for export. This weather-induced shortage in the source country limits the raw material flowing into Irish processing plants, creating a temporary structural deficit in the EU market that the 2027 forecast assumes will resolve as production normalizes.

Export Dynamics and Market Reallocation

On the export side, the EU-27 faces a different set of biological and commercial constraints. While exports are projected to decline by 2.7% in 2027 relative to 2026, the near-term trajectory shows a complex shift in demand patterns. In 2026, EU-27 exports are forecast to reach 1.13 million tons, a 2.4% increase over 2025. Data from the first half of 2026 (January-July) confirms this upward trend, with a 5.2% year-on-year growth.

This growth, however, masks a reallocation of existing volumes rather than an expansion of the European production base. Traditional buyers such as China (-1.3%) and the United Kingdom (-5%) reduced their purchases. To maintain overall export figures, the EU redirected supply to emerging Asian markets, recording sharp increases in shipments to Vietnam (+37%), the Philippines (+40%), and South Korea (+1%).

FAS notes that this diversification does not signal a fundamental gain in market share. European liquid milk remains the least price-competitive product among major global exporters. Without a reduction in production costs or a significant increase in yield that would lower the unit price of the final product, the EU is likely to continue trading on volume reallocation rather than expanding its global footprint.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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