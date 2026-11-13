DOT Reclassifies Aircraft Damage as Uncontrollable, Shifting Passenger Care Costs

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) is facing a federal appeals court lawsuit filed by the passenger advocacy group FlyersRights over a regulatory shift that reclassifies the causes of flight delays and cancellations. The core of the dispute lies in the definition of "controllable" versus "uncontrollable" events-a distinction that determines whether an airline is financially responsible for providing passengers with hotel accommodations and meals during a disruption.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Cancellation of flights

Reclassifying the Bottleneck: From Maintenance to Force Majeure

Under new rules published on September 3, the DOT removed 10 specific types of incidents from the category of circumstances within a carrier's control. By shifting these events into the "uncontrollable" column, the DOT effectively alters the unit cost of a disruption for the airline. The reclassified triggers now include:

Unscheduled maintenance that cannot be deferred to a planned service interval;

Aircraft damage resulting from weather conditions;

Medical emergencies (provided the carrier is not at fault);

Cyberattacks, assuming the airline met established cybersecurity standards;

The removal of disruptive passengers and failures in government systems.

In the American aviation network, the obligation to provide amenities is tied directly to this controllability metric. The DOT has acknowledged that these changes are expected to reduce the operational expenditures of carriers by limiting their liability for passenger care during these specific types of failures.

The Legal Conflict over Statistical vs. Operational Mandates

FlyersRights argues that the DOT exceeded its legal authority. The group contends that a 2024 law mandated changes to how delay causes are recorded for statistical purposes only, not to modify the existing responsibilities of airlines toward their passengers. Furthermore, the plaintiffs allege that the DOT bypassed the required public comment period. The implementation of these rules has been deferred until February 1, 2027.

Anna Volkova, a specialist in aviation security and transport services, notes that reclassifying technical malfunctions as events beyond the carrier's control shifts the financial burden of waiting from the airline to the passenger. This is particularly impactful in the U. S. jurisdiction, which lacks rigid state-mandated standards for automatic delay compensation.

Comparative Network Logistics: U. S. vs. Russia

The regulatory approach in the Russian Federation operates on a different logic of passenger care. In Russia, the provision of water (after 2 hours), hot meals (after 4 hours), and hotel transfers (after 8 hours during the day or 6 hours at night) is mandatory regardless of the cause of the delay, including weather or airport closures. The physical care of the passenger is decoupled from the cause of the disruption.

However, financial restitution follows a different path. Under Article 120 of the Air Code of the Russian Federation, carriers pay for delivery delays (100 rubles per hour, capped at 50% of the ticket price), but are exempt if they prove the delay resulted from force majeure or an emergency repair essential for flight safety. Recovering additional losses, such as lost hotel bookings, requires the passenger to prove the airline's fault and the exact scale of the financial loss; the delay itself does not trigger an automatic cash payout.