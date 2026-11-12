Iranian Refineries Verify Euro 5 Exceedance via 20x Sulfur Reduction in 245,000 Samples

NITC Star Khaleej has documented the production of gasoline with sulfur levels approximately 20 times lower than permissible limits, marking a shift in the quality validation stage of Iran's fuel infrastructure. This metric indicates that refineries specializing in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) are currently capable of generating output that exceeds Euro 5 standards, directly impacting the emissions profile of the end product.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Industrial pressure gauge at the oil refinery

Validation and Testing Capacity

The actual delivery of this fuel quality is verified through an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory complex, which serves as the primary control mechanism for the physical and chemical properties of both raw inputs and finished products. To move beyond national requirements toward global benchmarks, the center has expanded its operational capacity to include 86 specialized types of tests. This technical scope allows the facility to act as an independent quality control hub for a network of industrial sites, including the Tehran, Ahvaz, and Tabriz refineries, as well as the Nouri petrochemical plant.

Operational Throughput

Over the reporting year, the production system's output was validated through the processing of more than 245,200 quality samples, resulting in the issuance of 1,830 certificates of conformity. As an accredited partner of the National Standard and Quality Inspection Center, the laboratory's data functions as the primary regulatory basis for the domestic circulation of petroleum products. The result is a transition from declarative claims of environmental friendliness to a measurable reduction in sulfur content, verified at the final stage of the production sequence.