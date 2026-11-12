World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Iranian Refineries Verify Euro 5 Exceedance via 20x Sulfur Reduction in 245,000 Samples

Business

NITC Star Khaleej has documented the production of gasoline with sulfur levels approximately 20 times lower than permissible limits, marking a shift in the quality validation stage of Iran's fuel infrastructure. This metric indicates that refineries specializing in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) are currently capable of generating output that exceeds Euro 5 standards, directly impacting the emissions profile of the end product.

Industrial pressure gauge at the oil refinery
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Industrial pressure gauge at the oil refinery

Validation and Testing Capacity

The actual delivery of this fuel quality is verified through an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory complex, which serves as the primary control mechanism for the physical and chemical properties of both raw inputs and finished products. To move beyond national requirements toward global benchmarks, the center has expanded its operational capacity to include 86 specialized types of tests. This technical scope allows the facility to act as an independent quality control hub for a network of industrial sites, including the Tehran, Ahvaz, and Tabriz refineries, as well as the Nouri petrochemical plant.

Operational Throughput

Over the reporting year, the production system's output was validated through the processing of more than 245,200 quality samples, resulting in the issuance of 1,830 certificates of conformity. As an accredited partner of the National Standard and Quality Inspection Center, the laboratory's data functions as the primary regulatory basis for the domestic circulation of petroleum products. The result is a transition from declarative claims of environmental friendliness to a measurable reduction in sulfur content, verified at the final stage of the production sequence.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Finland Urges Residents to Stop Window Washing
World
Finland Urges Residents to Stop Window Washing
Tupolev's Market Collapse: Fuel Economics Overrode Soviet Reliability
Companies
Tupolev's Market Collapse: Fuel Economics Overrode Soviet Reliability
Popular
Tupolev's Market Collapse: Fuel Economics Overrode Soviet Reliability

PS-90A engines lag Western peers by 15-20% in efficiency, and Tu-214s require a three-person crew, adding fixed labor costs absent in two-pilot Boeing and Airbus cockpits.

Tupolev's Market Collapse: Fuel Economics Overrode Soviet Reliability
White House faces diplomatic deadlock: Moscow rejects new format of negotiations via Abu Dhabi
White House faces diplomatic deadlock: Moscow rejects new format of negotiations via Abu Dhabi
Russia and Ukraine move closer to peace after Abu Dhabi talks, Medinsky says
Qantas A350-1000ULR sets longest commercial airliner flight record
Why a small kidney stone can be more dangerous than a large one Alexander Shtorm Winter Fragrance Selections Defined by Accord Structure Marina Lebedeva NATO drills in Poland rehearse deployment of European forces to Ukraine Andrey Nikolaev
NATO drills in Poland rehearse deployment of European forces to Ukraine
Cuba pivots to renewable energy and direct trade as U.S. intervention remains unlikely
Europe faces costly choice as US reshapes its security commitments
Europe faces costly choice as US reshapes its security commitments
Last materials
Iranian Refineries Verify Euro 5 Exceedance via 20x Sulfur Reduction in 245,000 Samples
Hungary's Russian Gas Pricing Depends on TTF Hub, Not Fixed Discounts
Supreme Court Weighs DOL's Power to Impose H-2A Fines Without Article III Courts
House Oversight Report Details Decades of Federal Inaction in Epstein Case
Democrats Face Veto Wall After Securing 2026 Midterm Victory
Winter tights have stolen the spotlight: familiar outfits will soon lose their usual balance
DOJ Charges Man With Plotting Van Attack on U.K. Base Housing U.S. Troops
British Authorities Arrest Senior U. S. Army Officer for Russian Espionage
DOJ Moves to Dismiss Bannon and January 6 Leader Convictions Citing Interests of Justice
Winter fashion 2026-2027: New structured silhouettes replace traditional bulky coat designs
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.