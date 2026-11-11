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Saudi Aramco reduces official oil sale prices for Asia and Europe amid market competition

Business

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has slashed its December premium for Murban crude to Asian buyers by more than 60%, setting the differential at just $4.00 per barrel against the Dubai benchmark. This aggressive repricing, which extended to other key Emirati grades, signals an intensification of the supply-side competition for volume in the region's primary export destination.

Oil tanker
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sillerkiil, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Oil tanker

The move directly answers a recent strategy shift by Saudi Arabia's state oil giant, Saudi Aramco. The Saudi national cut its official sale prices for Asian buyers by $2.00 per barrel across all grades. Notably, this adjustment also included a price reduction for the European route, a development not seen in several months. Analysts note that while both producers are adjusting to market conditions, the UAE's cut is a more decisive maneuver to secure customer loyalty.

At the physical level, this pricing war is unfolding against a backdrop of robust demand in the People's Republic of China. According to data cited by Nikkei Asia, China's oil imports hit a year-to-date high of 41.94 million metric tons in October, equating to approximately 9.88 million barrels per day. Market participants attribute this surge to the recovery of supply chains from Saudi Arabia and Iraq, with expectations that positive momentum will continue into November.

However, the competitive landscape is not defined solely by the Gulf duopoly. Two other physical supply streams exert significant pressure on Gulf exporters:

  • Russian crude: Russian oil remains a foundational feedstock for refineries in China and India, maintaining a substantial market share that limits the pricing power of Gulf suppliers.
  • Iraqi logistics: Iraq is leveraging a geographical advantage. With freight rates remaining elevated, the proximity of Iraqi ports to Asian refiners becomes a critical cost factor, allowing Bagdad to displace competitors who face higher shipping distances and costs.

For the broader market, this price competition places direct downward pressure on near-term oil prices. For Asian industrial consumers, lower acquisition costs for crude oil may help mitigate production expenses. For the exporting nations, however, this strategy is a tactical necessity to defend market share in an environment characterized by logistical costs and competitive overlap, rather than an indication of physical surplus or a collapse in demand.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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