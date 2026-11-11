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Europe facing harsh winter reality: pricing mechanisms exposed a massive gap in energy costs

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Russian pipeline gas remains consistently cheaper than liquefied natural gas (LNG), according to oil and gas analyst Vladimir Demidov, despite political claims in Europe suggesting otherwise. The primary driver of this price gap is a structural three-month lag in the pricing formula for pipeline gas, which ties current costs to a basket of oil products and gas prices from a previous period. This mechanism buffers buyers against the immediate volatility seen in the spot market.

Gas pipeline
Photo: phmsa.dot.gov by PHMSA, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Gas pipeline

The Lag Mechanism vs. Market Volatility

The distinction between pipeline gas and LNG lies in how their prices react to market shocks. When LNG prices spike, Russian pipeline gas continues to trade at rates reflecting the previous quarter for approximately three months before adjusting upward. Demidov notes that while prices eventually converge, Russian gas has not exceeded the cost of LNG in recent periods.

This pricing structure contrasts with recent assertions by Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Madjar, who argued that "cheap Russian gas" is a myth because prices are linked to exchange quotes, specifically the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) hub in the Netherlands. While the TTF serves as the primary benchmark for the European market, the pipeline contracts' inherent inertia provides a stability that spot-market LNG lacks.

Economic Rationale vs. Political Leverage

Demidov characterizes claims regarding the "expensiveness" of Russian energy as political statements rather than economic analyses. He suggests such rhetoric is often employed as a negotiation tactic to pressure Gazprom into revising contract terms or to justify diversification efforts within the EU.

The economic viability of these contracts is further evidenced by the fact that European buyers, including Hungary, often pay more for the resource than buyers in Eastern markets, maintaining the export route's profitability for Russia. As winter increases demand and puts upward pressure on all trading platforms, the stability of the pipeline lag remains a critical factor for regional energy costs.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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