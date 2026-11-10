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Strategic priorities force drastic logistics changes: export route for Kazakh coal effectively cut

Business

Russian Railways (RZD) has effectively suspended the transit of Kazakh coal through Russian territory to Baltic ports, a move that has paralyzed a key export route for Kazakhstan's hard coal producers. According to Argus, a commodity analytics agency, RZD has rejected all transport requests for coal shipments to the northwest Russian ports for October and November, citing critical saturation of its rail infrastructure.

Railway cars loaded with coal
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
Railway cars loaded with coal

Infrastructure Saturation and Route Prioritization

The disruption is not driven by a lack of mined coal in Kazakhstan, but by a physical constraint in the Russian rail network's capacity to handle competing flows. The primary driver is a massive redistribution of internal freight. Logistical bottlenecks in the ports of the Sea of Azov and Black Sea basin (AZChB) have forced a significant portion of Russian domestic cargo to be rerouted to northern and western terminals. As a result, RZD has prioritized domestic Russian shippers, leaving insufficient capacity for transit cargo from Kazakhstan.

This shift highlights a critical disconnect between resource availability and deliverable supply. While Kazakh coal reserves remain untouched, the physical ability to move that coal to market is currently blocked. The rail network, acting as the sole arterial route for this specific export stream, has reached a capacity limit where domestic priorities displace transit flows. For Kazakh producers, this creates an immediate inventory buildup risk, as the inability to ship coal leads to storage saturation at the mine head, potentially forcing production cuts despite ongoing demand from European and other regional buyers using Baltic transshipment terminals.

Market participants note that seeking alternative routes to bypass these bottlenecks presents both higher costs and greater logistical complexity, given the technical constraints of the available infrastructure. The timeline for restoring full transit capacity remains undefined, as it depends on the resolution of the internal Russian freight imbalances rather than changes in the Kazakh coal market itself. This incident underscores the structural vulnerability of transit-dependent export chains when the intermediary transport network is operating at or beyond its physical limits.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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