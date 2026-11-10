Kazakhstan challenges energy status quo: sudden pipeline demands disrupted regional supply chains

Kazakhstan has formally requested the Russian Ministry of Energy to restore oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline system and the port of Ust-Luga to regain access to European markets. The request specifically targets the resumption of supplies to the Schwedt refinery in Germany, a critical infrastructure hub for fueling eastern Germany that had previously looked to Kazakh crude as a primary alternative to Russian feedstock under current sanction regimes.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use The decline in oil prices

Physical Constraints and Transit Volumes

The primary bottleneck is the physical infrastructure of the transit route. Deliveries to Germany via Druzhba ceased entirely in May 2026, cited as a result of technical constraints within the transit infrastructure. The disruption severely impacted delivery volumes: in the first four months of 2026, Astana exported just over 1 million tonnes to Germany, failing to meet a planned annual target of 3 million tonnes.

The logistical dependence on the Russian pipeline network is evidenced by 2025 data, where 2.1 million tonnes of Kazakh oil were pumped through Druzhba to the Schwedt plant. Despite efforts to diversify export routes, this pipeline remains the most cost-effective method for delivering deliverable supply to Central Europe.

Export Projections and Supply Chain Impact

Kazakhstan's broader export targets remain relatively flat, with total volumes hovering around 79 million tonnes for both 2026 and 2027, representing a modest 4% projected increase over 2025 levels (78.7 million tonnes). However, the lack of a confirmed transit agreement for the remainder of 2026 means that for November and December, there are currently no export plans for the German market.

Market Consequences and Logistics

The inability to utilize the Druzhba pipeline shifts the burden from pipeline transit to more expensive maritime logistics. For Kazakh producers, this transition reduces profit margins. For the Schwedt refinery, the continued absence of pipeline crude necessitates procurement through the ports of Rostock and Gdansk, which increases the landed cost of the raw material and maintains a heightened risk of feedstock shortages.

The restoration of flow depends on Moscow's response to the official request, weighing technical viability against the broader economic and political climate between Russia and the European Union.