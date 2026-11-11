Turkey's Gas Imports Hit Record 22 Bcm as Spot Exposure Outpaces Diversification

Turkey's ability to manage its natural gas procurement is currently constrained by a shift from long-term contractual stability to the volatility of the spot market. While Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has publicly cited high costs as the primary driver for seeking alternative suppliers and fuel sources, physical delivery data suggests that Russian pipeline gas remains the backbone of the Turkish energy system. Despite the rhetoric, imports from Russia are projected to reach approximately 22 billion cubic meters (bcm) in 2025, up from 18 bcm in 2006.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vitalis Eichwald, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Turkey

The Cost of Spot Market Exposure

The perceived price crisis is largely a result of a tactical pivot in procurement strategy. According to Alexey Grivach, Deputy Director of the National Energy Security Fund, Ankara declined to sign new long-term contracts with Gazprom last year, wagering that an abundance of liquefied natural gas (LNG) would drive global prices down. This gamble failed as geopolitical instability in the Middle East tightened supply and risks surrounding the Strait of Hormuz constrained Qatari exports.

By abandoning long-term agreements, Turkey lost the price stability associated with oil-indexed formulas and became exposed to European hub pricing, which has surged past $1,000 per thousand cubic meters. Consequently, the decline of Russia's share in Turkey's total energy mix-dropping from 64% in 2006 to a projected 33% this year-is a function of Turkey's overall growth in consumption and broader diversification efforts rather than a physical reduction in Russian supply.

Systemic Constraints of Alternative Supply

Turkey's search for alternatives is limited by the physical capacities of its neighboring suppliers and the high marginal cost of LNG. The current import structure reveals a heavy reliance on a few key sources:

Russia: ~22 bcm; providing the most stable infrastructure.

~22 bcm; providing the most stable infrastructure. Azerbaijan: 11.9 bcm; constrained by limited production growth potential.

11.9 bcm; constrained by limited production growth potential. Iran: 7.7 bcm; hampered by infrastructure degradation and geopolitical risk.

7.7 bcm; hampered by infrastructure degradation and geopolitical risk. U.S. LNG: Variable volumes; the most expensive option due to liquefaction, transport, and regasification costs.

Maxim Malkov, a partner at Kept, notes that Azerbaijan and Iran cannot significantly scale their exports due to field conditions and pipeline constraints. Azerbaijan itself remains in negotiations with Gazprom to ensure its own internal needs are met while maintaining export volumes.

Dispatch Realities and Negotiation Tactics

The discrepancy between official rhetoric and operational reality becomes evident during seasonal load spikes. In October, Turkish demand for Russian gas surged by 78% compared to September as temperatures dropped. This demonstrates that when the system requires immediate, dependable volume, Russian pipeline gas remains the most viable resource, far outpacing the flexibility or affordability of LNG.

Sergey Kaufman of Finam suggests that the complaints regarding pricing are a negotiation tactic. By leveraging Russia's limited alternative export routes, Turkey and China are attempting to force a price correction. For the Turkish economy, the lack of long-term contracts means higher operational costs throughout the winter; for Russia, it confirms Turkey's role as a critical hub that utilizes market volatility to renegotiate terms.