Russia Jumps to No. 2 in Flaxseed Oil Exports

Russia has ascended to the second position among the world's largest exporters of flaxseed oil, driven by a sharp increase in shipments during the first half of 2026. According to data from the Agroexport federal center, Russian producers exported 31,700 tons of the oil in the first six months of the year, generating $32.5 million in revenue. This figure represents a significant acceleration in marketable output, considering the total export revenue for the entire 2025 calendar year was $12 million.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Петр Ермилин is licensed under Все права защищены The farmer inspects the stalks of rapeseed against the background of a harvester

Global Trade Position and Volume

The surge in physical supply has shifted Russia's standing in the global hierarchy of vegetable oil trade. In terms of export value for the period, Belgium maintains the lead at $81 million. Russia follows in second place with $32.5 million, while Belarus ranks third at $11.1 million. The current data indicates that Russia's export value has now nearly tripled the output of its closest regional competitor.

Processing Capacity and Market Integration

The transition from fourth to second place in the global rankings reflects an expansion in the processing of oilseed crops, moving the product from the field to a refined, marketable state. Flaxseed oil, historically a niche commodity, is seeing increased demand across both food-grade and technical oil segments. This growth in processed output provides a financial incentive for producers to expand planted areas of flax, though the sustainability of this trajectory depends on maintaining logistical corridors and adapting to the volatile price cycles of the global commodities market.